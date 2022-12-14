Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Solar Roof Vs Tesla Solar Panels: What's The Difference?
Tesla was one of the first major players in the electric vehicle market, it was also one of the first automakers to start selling home energy equipment. Recently General Motors made its way into the game with the Ulitum-based GM Energy which seeks to streamline the installation of EV-centric equipment and attempt to make the lives easier for consumers trying to transition to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.
Watch A Tesla Plaid Take On Lucid Air Sapphire And Bugatti In An Epic Drag Race
Regardless of what you may think of Tesla, Elon Musk, or a litany of other things, there is one indisputable fact: the Tesla Model S plaid is fast. There's no debate or fighting in the comment section of numerous car blogs. It's startlingly quick to accelerate and smashes most automotive records by its mere existence. It has three electric motors that generate 1,020 horsepower to all four wheels and puts out 1050 foot-pounds of torque (via Hagerty). That's more torque than a new diesel heavy-duty truck.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Here's How Much It Cost Elon Musk To Buy The Tesla Brand Name
Tesla is the most valuable car company in the world in 2022 even though it hasn't been in the industry as long as traditional automakers like Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, and Ford. It was officially registered as a company in 2003 by Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard. Back then, it was known as "Tesla Motors." Elon Musk later joined the company in 2004 as its chairman, and he came in with a "master plan" that would revolutionize electric vehicles.
Ford's EV Production Is The Innovative Future We Never Saw Coming
Ford's updates to production in electric vehicles aim to make certain they're able to generate supply that meets the ever-growing demands of the public.
The Mosler MT900 Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed
There is no shortage of American super cars on today's market. If you want something new, the C8 Corvette offers mid-engine thrills and Lamborghini looks from a car that is built in Kentucky. If you are willing to shell out six-to-seven figures for a performance car that reps the Red, White, and Blue, Ford has the GT — a car powered by a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that makes well north of 600 horsepower (depending on the model) for anyone who can write an inordinate number of zeroes on a check. While the once formidable snake is retired, the used market is full of Dodge Vipers willing to shred tires and let its 8-plus liter V10 make every other car on the track or street fear for its life.
Elon Musk Breaks A Decade-Old Promise To Tesla Shareholders
Also 10 years ago, Elon Musk tweeted that his money would e the first in and the last out of Tesla, but this week he sold a lot of stock. So what gives?
The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Could've Been America's Ferrari
In the early 80s, Ford designed a concept car that looked and felt a lot like what a Ferrari might build, but it never got out of the concept stage.
Mustang Dark Horse Horsepower Revealed As 500 Hp V8 Beast
The specs for Ford's 2024 Mustang are officially out, according to a press release and a charming video.
Oppo Refreshes Foldable Find N2 Lineup, Launches A Galaxy Z Flip Rival
One year after Oppo entered the world of foldable smartphones with the Oppo Find N, the company has just showcased its next-generation foldable phones at its yearly Inno Day event in China. The new devices announced today include the Oppo Find N2 — successor to the first-gen Find N from 2021 — and a brand new flip phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In its second-gen avatar, the Oppo Find N2 incorporates several feature upgrades and refinements aimed at making the phone even better than the original Find N from last year.
2023 Genesis G90 Review: Wafting Wildcard
Power doors are cool. I know, I know, I'm meant to be obsessed with horsepower, 0-60 times, and all the usual metrics by which cars are deemed lustworthy. Nonetheless, there's something that appeals to the Transformers-obsessed kid in me about hitting a button on the dashboard and watching the doors automagically shut.
Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Reminds Us They Roll With Lenovo
Motorola may be launching a new line of phones geared toward high-end and business users under the brand ThinkPhone which is a reference to Lenovo laptops.
Ford's F-150 Lightning Price Hike Didn't Do What You'd Expect
The Ford F-150 Lightning is the first real EV truck geared toward the truck-buying public. Whereas the Rivian R1T is more of an "adventure truck" the F-150 Lightning is designed to do work, especially when considering the lower trim levels. Even with no extras, the Lightning is a serious truck. It has two electric motors that put down 775 pound-feet of torque and will go about 240 miles on a fully charged battery. That's more than can be said about CyberTruck, Tesla's EV truck offering that has not yet been offered to the public.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse
If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.
The Equus Bass 770 Is The Muscle Car Everyone Forgot Existed
If the Equus name sounds familiar, you're probably thinking of the big luxury sedan Hyundai produced between 2011 and 2016. This Equus is absolutely not that Equus. Bassam Abdallah, an interesting character with a rather wild story, heads Michigan-based Equus Automotive. In some circles, he's characterized as a "Paris-based businessman and 'Citizens of the World' financier" (via Jalopnik). Whatever that may mean, the Bass 770 uses part of Abdallah's name. And if you're curious, Equus means "horse" in Latin, which explains why the brand's logo looks so similar to Ford's Mustang. It resembles Ferrari's prancing horse too.
What Is Data Mining?
Data mining is a buzz term that many people have heard in recent months or years. However, this tool for understanding the world that we live in remains underappreciated and generally misunderstood by many people in the general public. Simply put, data mining is the process of using algorithms and other digital analysis techniques to analyze enormous volumes of data (via IBM). With this massive data set, researchers are able to consider patterns that may arise naturally or by design.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
The Dodge Tomahawk Is A Nearly 400mph V10 Motorcycle That Chrysler Never Made
The American car landscape wasn't exactly awe-inspiring in the early 2000s. This was the era that birthed famous automotive mishaps like the Plymouth Prowler, a sleek retro roadster that was betrayed by a weak powerplant, the Pontiac Aztek, essentially a lifted minivan with a face only Walter White could love, and the venerable PT Cruiser, a car everyone loves to hate despite the fact Chrysler sold millions of them all over the world.
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0