There is no shortage of American super cars on today's market. If you want something new, the C8 Corvette offers mid-engine thrills and Lamborghini looks from a car that is built in Kentucky. If you are willing to shell out six-to-seven figures for a performance car that reps the Red, White, and Blue, Ford has the GT — a car powered by a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that makes well north of 600 horsepower (depending on the model) for anyone who can write an inordinate number of zeroes on a check. While the once formidable snake is retired, the used market is full of Dodge Vipers willing to shred tires and let its 8-plus liter V10 make every other car on the track or street fear for its life.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO