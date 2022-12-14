ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumpies' debut dumpling pop-up happens New Year's Eve; Cask and Larder now open inside MCO Terminal C

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

The Moderne, an art deco/nouveau-styled social lounge serving Asian-inspired tapas and craft cocktails, will soft-open the week of Dec. 19 on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue ... Beneficial Breads, an organic German bakery, has opened at 103 S. Main St. in Winter Garden offering everything from schwarzbrot and rye bread to cupcakes and Black Forest cake ... The Park Avenue location of Farm & Haus, the modern café/diner concept with a menu rooted in fresh, seasonal and local ingredients, is hosting friends and family — which means a soft opening isn't too far off ... DUMPiES , a dumpling concept by Jen Mak and Amy Brown, will debut New Year's Eve at Redlight Redlight. Look for pork, garlic and chive dumplings as well as other versions, including vegan options ... Cask & Larder, the Southern kitchen and brewery by Ravenous Pig founders James and Julie Petrakis, has opened inside the new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport ...

The Current Seafood Counter will open this March in the space recently vacated by Jade Sushi & New Asian, next door to Pizza Bruno, in College Park. Expect a menu of fried and blackened seafood, shellfish and lobster rolls, as well as sandwiches, soups, pasta and non-seafood items ... Foxtail Coffee, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. will be the tenants of an 1,800-square-foot, retro-replica juice stand in the Packing District. The stand is expected to be completed in early 2023 ... Popeye's Chicken, a decades-old mainstay on the corner of Orlando and Fairbanks avenues in Winter Park, has closed. Fried chicken lovers are crying ... fowl.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Chef Chau Trinh will stage a special end-of-year Chef's Omakase Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sushi Pop in Oviedo. The nigiri-focused experience will feature at least 10 courses of seasonal, domestic and imported fish. A light salad, chef's cold tasting, specialty handroll and dessert will be included. Seating times are 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cost is $175 ... The 7th Annual Seafood & Jazz Festival goes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Eagles Nest Park, featuring plenty of food trucks and live music. Cost is $10 ... The Courtesy in Winter Park is staging Miracle on Orange through Dec. 30. The halls of the bar have been decked out with holiday trimmings, and the cocktail menu is equally festive.

Orlando Weekly

It's a tale of two Nutcrackers this weekend, with Orlando Ballet and Russian Ballet both performing their versions around town

Orlando's ballet devotees will be spoiled for choice this weekend, with two large-scale productions of the holiday classic The Nutcracker happening around town. Orlando Ballet's annual staging of the Tchaikovsky classic is winding down with final performances happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-18. Additionally a final closeout evening performance has just been added for Sunday at 7 p.m. Orlando Ballet promises a Clara reunion as part of the final Sunday performance.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park

Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

Orlando audiences must have been “nice” this year, because Puerto Rican rapper and Reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee is bringing his “La Última Vuelta” tour to Orlando for a second go-’round. Dubbed the King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is one of the foremost ambassadors for the Latin genre worldwide. The superstar has become a household name with iconic hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” and “Con Calma.” La Última Vuelta is purportedly the rapper’s final tour, coming on the heels of his announcement of an imminent retirement earlier this year.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

Through bands like The Rondos, F-Pipes, The Smash, The Hybrids and more, the Orlando punk scene has gotten to know Dave Scott Schwartzman pretty well since he moved here in 1993. It’s a local résumé notable enough to perhaps make you forget that he had a prior famous life as a member of Adrenalin O.D. Still, even if you remember those breakout heroes of the 1980s New Jersey hardcore scene, you probably don’t know the full story. Well, Schwartzman’s brand-new book — If It’s Tuesday This Must Be Walla Walla: The Wacky History of Adrenalin O.D. — dishes it all with great first-person perspective. Rather than some dry historical retelling, the book is a very personal account of punk kids coming up in the thick of an important era in the American underground, complete with lots of photos. There are up-close local tales of icons like the Misfits.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Margaret Cho to get 'live and livid' in Orlando next year

Comedian Margaret Cho is heading out on tour in 2023, promising to be both 'live' and 'livid.' Consider yourself warned Orlando, because you're one of only three Florida dates. Cho heads out on a bi-coastal theater tour in March, reaching Orlando in May.  She will squeezing in live dates between a full plate of roles on television and streaming shows like HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and The L Word:Generation Q. “Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Decompress and do some 'deep listening' with Orlando composer Keith Lay this weekend

“Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.” This is a Sonic Meditation, one of the sound-and-movement exercises developed by pioneering electronic-music composer Pauline Oliveros in the 1970s as part of a group of techniques meant to expand consciousness. One of those techniques is Deep Listening, a practice Oliveros developed for musicians, composers, or any “ear-minded people.” Listening is different from hearing, and Deep Listening trains the listener to actively engage with sound.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Feed your family for the holidays while helping end hunger with Second Harvest's Catering for Good

Eliminate a big chunk of holiday stress while doing some good in the world? Sounds like a win-win proposition. Orlandoans have two more days to score that win-win by ordering holiday meal catering through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's Catering for Good service. Second Harvest launched their catering company in 2013, and 100% of the profits from each meal order fund their Culinary Training Program, which provides economically disadvantaged adults with the necessary skills to obtain a job in the food industry.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Indie-rockers Death Cab for Cutie are set to play Orlando in 2023

Death Cab for Cutie are headed towards the City Beautiful early next year, on a tour marking a big milestone for album Transatlanticism. The Ben Gibbard-led project will be treading the boards throughout the U.S. to celebrate both recent album Asphalt Meadows and the 20th anniversary of breakthrough record Transatlanticism. Orlando is an early stop on this jaunt, with only one other Florida date on the books in St. Pete. Seemingly to demonstrate that a rolling stone gathers no moss, upon completing these dates, Gibbard will then head out again later in the year with both Death Cab and Postal Service, but they're coming nowhere near Florida on that trek. Death Cab for Cutie play the Hard Rock Live with Momma on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Universal Orlando opens movie-themed escape room in CityWalk

Did you think the escape room trend was cooling? Universal Orlando would have you believe otherwise, with this week's opening of Universal's Great Movie Escape in their CityWalk entertainment complex. Continuing a big week in Universal announcements, Universal's Great Movie Escape opened its doors to the public earlier this week, promising a "next-level escape room experience." The Great Movie Escape features two distinct experiences, themed around film franchises Jurassic World and Back to the Future respectively: Jurassic World: Escape Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on...
ORLANDO, FL
