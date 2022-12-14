Wood column: George Perry was just fishing for dinner

In a departure from my usual subjects, I’m going to tell you a fishing story.

No, I’m not going to tell you one of mine. I would be in contention for the title of “worst fisherman in the world.” I did hook my mother’s prize cat Pesky one time. I had left a small bit of bait on my hook as I left my rod in the cellar. The poor cat got hooked and we had to take her to the vet to be put to sleep and the flounder hook removed from her cheek. Thankfully, my mother was out of town, and my father and sister sworn to secrecy. Pesky made a full recovery.

This is the story of the man that caught the biggest black bass in history, a 22-pound, four-ounce monster whose open mouth would fit around a small outboard motor. The fisherman was all for taking the fish back home and shoving the catch into the icebox, but a friend saw him carrying the fish and insisted he register it with a notary public. Four hours out of the water, the bass weighed 22-4, was 32 1/2 inches long and 28 1/2 inches around. That’s as heavy as a normal one-year-old child, longer than most men’s arms, and nearly as big around as the thigh of an NFL fullback. The fish fed a family of six for two nights.

At the peak of the Depression in 1932, George W. Perry lived on a farm near Helena, in southern Georgia. The boy saved pennies in an old tobacco can until he had enough to buy a cheap rod and reel. Then he hoarded for weeks more until he had a dollar and ten cents for an artificial lure. He spent two hours in a hardware store, carefully examining every bait before finally picking one. Perry then talked his pal, J.E. Page , into a fishing expedition.

The pair drove an ancient jalopy to Montgomery Lake, which emerges from the Ocmulgee River about five miles south of Jacksonville, Ga. The lake is about a mile long and 100 yards across at its widest point.

They fished all morning from a leaky rowboat without success. Page began to paddle in when Perry suddenly yelled, “Hold it!” His line went taut, and in a split-second his rod bent double, and 50 yards of line ripped from the reel. The furious battle went on for 10 minutes. Perry’s thumb was raw and bleeding from braking the reel. His shoulders and back ached from the constant pressure. Page was fatigued from trying to keep the boat in deep water as the fish broke toward protective logs and weeds.

The giant fish leaped out of the water, writhing in an attempt to throw the hooks out of his mouth. Perry and Page were stunned by the size. Finally, the bass made one final furious lunge for safety, and then turned limp.

Perry dragged him into the boat. There was a treble hook in the bass’ throat and a single hook in his top lip. They hauled him into the car and headed home. A few months later, George won $100 as a contest prize and he also got $25 as an endorsement. Then the modest fisherman shoved the fishing feat into the back of his mind, and it faded from the public memory.

The Georgia Game and Fish Commission would be flooded with letters demanding the location of the famous Montgomery Lake. The Commission couldn’t tell them because there were three Montgomery Lakes in Georgia.

Finally, a Georgia wildlife writer, Joe Stearns, happened upon Perry in the early 1950s. He had become a boat builder located in Brunswick, Ga., with a wife and two teenagers. The writer had to coax the man into admitting that he was “the” George Perry and get him to tell the story of his catch.

A humble man, Perry didn’t think it was a big deal that he was in the record books. “I don’t know,” Perry said. “I guess it happened too quick for me to really get thrilled. All it meant was meat. I got a whole lot bigger kick out of a little old five-and-a-half pound jackfish I caught a couple of years later.”

They say the odds of catching a black large-mouth bass that would tip the scale at over 15 pounds are roughly 12,000 to one, but George Perry did it with cheap gear and fishing out of a leaky rowboat. It makes you want to try your luck.

Just don’t leave any bits of clam on your hook when you stow that rod in the garage. Not if there are any kitties around.

Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.