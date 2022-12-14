ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specialty Pharma’s Next Big Opportunity: It’s Time for Patient Access to Adopt an Open Protocol

In January 2020, the financial conglomerate Visa announced it was acquiring a relatively unknown startup, Plaid, for $5.3 billion. Corporate acquisitions like these are not uncommon, but someone at the United States Department of Justice took notice of this announcement. Visa had established a stranglehold on financial transactions. The Justice Department moved to stop the acquisition on grounds that Plaid posed “a threat to this monopoly: it has been developing an innovative new solution that would be a substitute for Visa’s online debit services.”
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation

There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.

– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
HeartSciences & Rutgers Partner to Develop AI-based ECG Algorithms

– Heart Test Laboratories, a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Rutgers University (Rutgers). – HeartSciences and Rutgers will collaborate to...
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider

– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
M&A: NextGen Healthcare to Acquire TSI Healthcare for $68M

– NextGen Healthcare today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TSI Healthcare, a privately held value-added reseller located in Chapel Hill, NC. The acquisition will expand NextGen’s presence in specialties including rheumatology, pulmonology and cardiology. – TSI Healthcare® is a national leader in the sales and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption

Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
FLORIDA STATE
4 Roadblocks Hindering The Promise of Predictive Analytics

COVID-19 will likely impact and strain healthcare systems for many years to come — possibly even forever. ​​As its attention wanes, we need technology to step in and tell us when and how to act next. What if there was a way to predict the next COVID-19 surge months before it affected operations? How many beds will be available? PPE? Where will you need to allocate additional resources and staff? What other seasonal uptick of disease will it align with? Will our revenue take a loss?
KENTUCKY STATE
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies

– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
BehaVR & Oxford VR Merge, Raises $13M for VR Delivery Platform

– Virtual reality mental and behavioral health companies BehaVR and OxfordVR today announced their merger, supported by an initial $13M in Series B funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital. – Uniting under the BehaVR brand,...
How to Prevent A Healthcare Staffing Crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
Atlanta, GA
