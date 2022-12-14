Read full article on original website
Specialty Pharma’s Next Big Opportunity: It’s Time for Patient Access to Adopt an Open Protocol
In January 2020, the financial conglomerate Visa announced it was acquiring a relatively unknown startup, Plaid, for $5.3 billion. Corporate acquisitions like these are not uncommon, but someone at the United States Department of Justice took notice of this announcement. Visa had established a stranglehold on financial transactions. The Justice Department moved to stop the acquisition on grounds that Plaid posed “a threat to this monopoly: it has been developing an innovative new solution that would be a substitute for Visa’s online debit services.”
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation
There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
Digital Health VCs Cite ROI & Clinical Validation As Greatest Markers of Company’s Success
– Investors in the healthcare technology space believe a measurable return on investment (ROI) and clinical validation of the technology’s platform will be the greatest indicators of company success in 2023, according to a new survey of top digital health investors by GSR Ventures. – ROI was deemed “important”...
HeartSciences & Rutgers Partner to Develop AI-based ECG Algorithms
– Heart Test Laboratories, a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Rutgers University (Rutgers). – HeartSciences and Rutgers will collaborate to...
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider
– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
M&A: NextGen Healthcare to Acquire TSI Healthcare for $68M
– NextGen Healthcare today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TSI Healthcare, a privately held value-added reseller located in Chapel Hill, NC. The acquisition will expand NextGen’s presence in specialties including rheumatology, pulmonology and cardiology. – TSI Healthcare® is a national leader in the sales and...
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption
Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
If You Are Not Using AI for Medical Coding, You Are Not Doing Your Job
A quick, efficient, and well-managed revenue cycle creates a solid foundation for a profitable medical organization. That’s why if you’re responsible for ensuring the health of your organization’s revenue cycle and you are not using AI for medical coding, you are not doing your job. Let me...
4 Roadblocks Hindering The Promise of Predictive Analytics
COVID-19 will likely impact and strain healthcare systems for many years to come — possibly even forever. As its attention wanes, we need technology to step in and tell us when and how to act next. What if there was a way to predict the next COVID-19 surge months before it affected operations? How many beds will be available? PPE? Where will you need to allocate additional resources and staff? What other seasonal uptick of disease will it align with? Will our revenue take a loss?
Modernizing Data Access: 3 Tips for Securing Patient Data in the Cloud
There is a tremendous amount of data within the healthcare and life sciences industries. According to RBC Capital Markets, the healthcare sector accounts for 30% of the world’s data and is forecasted to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 36% in the next two and half years.
Vevo Launches with $12M to Scale Vivo Data Generation to Discover Better Drugs
– Vevo Therapeutics, an SF-based biotechnology company, launched today with a $12M seed round led by General Catalyst and Wing Venture Capital using its Mosaic in vivo drug discovery platform and next-generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. – Vevo is the first platform to make in...
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies
– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
RevSpring Integrates with Epic Willow to Take Payments for Pharmacy Transactions
– RevSpring announced a new integration with Epic Willow that empowers staff to take payments for pharmacy transactions. – The Willow integration focuses on specific solutions for pharmacies and gives them more choice about how to take and process in-pharmacy credit card payments in the most streamlined fashion. Why It...
Improving Patient Access to Med Services Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Improving patient access to medical services remains a top priority for U.S. health systems as they grapple with economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered patient behavior, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. –...
BehaVR & Oxford VR Merge, Raises $13M for VR Delivery Platform
– Virtual reality mental and behavioral health companies BehaVR and OxfordVR today announced their merger, supported by an initial $13M in Series B funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital. – Uniting under the BehaVR brand,...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
How to Prevent A Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
