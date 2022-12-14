FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, set to be extradited to US. Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and is likely to stay there until February, after his application for bail was denied in Bahamian court. A second application for bail has been reportedly filed by SBF in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas. His arrest came after the United States government officially filed criminal charges against him — including eight counts of fraud. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face 115 years in jail, but legal commentators have told Cointelegraph there is a “lot to play out” in the case. The domino effect resulting from FTX’s meltdown has also impacted the professional lives of Bankman-Fried’s parents, resulting in their courses at Stanford Law School being canceled. In other recent developments regarding FTX, a class-action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank was filed in California, aiming to hold the bank accountable for its alleged roles in placing FTX user deposits into the bank accounts of Alameda Research.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO