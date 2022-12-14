Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Only for foreign trade: Bank of Russia stands against free crypto investment
Russia’s central bank is ready to consider allowing cryptocurrency use within the country, but only as part of a legal experiment, said governor Elvira Nabiullina. “It’s possible to consider transactions through an authorized organization in the country as part of an experimental legal regime, but that would require a relevant law,” Nabiullina stated during a Bank of Russia press conference on Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
SBF risks 115 years in jail, Binance’s FUD, and auditors quit crypto: Hodler’s Digest Dec. 11-17
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, set to be extradited to US. Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and is likely to stay there until February, after his application for bail was denied in Bahamian court. A second application for bail has been reportedly filed by SBF in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas. His arrest came after the United States government officially filed criminal charges against him — including eight counts of fraud. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face 115 years in jail, but legal commentators have told Cointelegraph there is a “lot to play out” in the case. The domino effect resulting from FTX’s meltdown has also impacted the professional lives of Bankman-Fried’s parents, resulting in their courses at Stanford Law School being canceled. In other recent developments regarding FTX, a class-action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank was filed in California, aiming to hold the bank accountable for its alleged roles in placing FTX user deposits into the bank accounts of Alameda Research.
CoinTelegraph
SEC was “asleep at the wheel” about FTX - US Rep. Sessions
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was "asleep at the wheel" regarding how FTX Group and its subsidiaries met financial and corporate control requirements, Representative Pete Sessions said in the Saturday Report on December 17. "We need to look at what the Securities and Exchange Commission was doing", stated the...
CoinTelegraph
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph
Rep. Tom Emmer mulls bringing back bill aimed at reducing crypto red tape
Crypto-friendly Congressman Tom Emmer is considering re-floating a bipartisan bill that would lift the requirement for certain crypto businesses and projects to register as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in the wake of the FTX collapse. The bill titled “Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act” was led by Republican Emmer and Democratic...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
CoinTelegraph
CryptoQuant verifies Binance's reserves, reports no ‘FTX-like’ behavior
Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has released a report analyzing the recently released proof-of-reserves audit of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Centralized exchanges have been cast into the spotlight over the past month following the collapse of FTX, none more so than Binance, which has been scrambling to reassure customers and investors that it has sufficient reserves and is fully backed.
CoinTelegraph
SBF's legal battle still has "a lot to play out," according to legal commentators
Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, faces eight accusations and could get 115 years in jail, but there is a "lot to play out" until he gets a final sentence over the coming months or even years, legal commentators told Cointelegraph. "It is difficult to say at this stage what the...
CoinTelegraph
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
CoinTelegraph
Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers? Probably
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
Algorithmic stabilization is the key to effective crypto-finance
After the collapse of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, Terra (LUNA), and its stablecoin, Terra (UST), the notion of “algorithmic stabilization” has fallen to a low point in popularity, both in the cryptocurrency world and among mainstream observers. This emotional response, however, is strongly at odds with reality. In...
CoinTelegraph
FTX wants permission to sell FTX Japan and FTX Europe as well as LedgerX
Lawyers representing FTX are seeking permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell off the firm's Japanese and European branches, derivatives exchange LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed. The lawyers note in their Dec. 15 filing that each of these businesses has been under pressure from regulators, which “merit[s] an expeditious...
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
Argentina’s province to issue US dollar-pegged stablecoin
The province of San Luis in Argentina approved legislation allowing the issuance of its own stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar. The token, dubbed the “Activo Digital San Luis de Ahorro,” will be available to all citizens of the province over the age of 18 and 100% collateralized in liquid financial assets of the province.
CoinTelegraph
5 key takeaways from Huobi 2022 crypto industry report
Over the last year the crypto, and greater Web3 industry has seen a rollercoaster of loss, growth and innovation — and the data shows. In the latest industry report from cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends,” trends and stats were pulled from the industry on everything from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to centralized exchange (CEX) usage and regulations.
Comments / 0