Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
How Much Of Solo: A Star Wars Story Did Ron Howard Rewrite After He Took The Reigns?
The practice of changing the directors on blockbuster films is as old as Hollywood itself. From Victor Fleming replacing both George Cukor in "Gone with the Wind" and Richard Thorpe in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, to Joseph L. Mankiewicz taking over from Rouben Mamoulian during the troubled shoot of 1963's "Cleopatra," to recent superhero film switcheroos like Edgar Wright for Peyton Reed in "Ant-Man" and Michelle MacLaren for Patty Jenkins in "Wonder Woman," when a massive production needs a new helmer for one reason or another, studios are not afraid to bite the bullet. Which isn't to say that a director switch doesn't come with certain consequences — like the public confirmation that a certain project might (probably) be facing major woes.
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
The Yellowstone Fan Theory That Points To Beth's Land Deal As A Huge Power Play
For several years, "Yellowstone" has kept audiences enthralled with its mixture of soapy storylines, bloody twists and turns, and gorgeous scenery. The show follows the Dutton family, who sit on a massive ranch and an extensive property. They use every weapon in their arsenal to hold on to the land as they fight their enemies, including the local Native Americans and coastal developers. Scoring record ratings in its fourth season (via Deadline), the show's fifth season is becoming even more explosive as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is set for a gubernatorial run.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Explains Jamie's Unbending Loyalty In Season 5 Despite Damage Done - Exclusive
Throughout the history of the hit neo-Western "Yellowstone," John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and adopted son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) have had a complicated relationship as they have done dubious things to each other in the past. The relationship seemingly came to a head at the end of "Yellowstone" Season 4...
Warhammer 40K Fans Think An Unscripted Series That Sees Henry Cavill Playing The Game Would Be Just Fine
It's been a wild ride for Henry Cavill lately, with his much-anticipated turn as Superman getting reversed since Cavill won't return as Superman per an announcement on Wednesday, December 14, by newly crowned DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. But all hope is not lost Cavill fans. According...
Radiohead's Thom Yorke Apparently Struggled To Emote During His South Park Cameo
Radiohead's cameo is just one of the elements that makes "Scott Tenorman Must Die" such a recognizable and iconic "South Park" episode. The episode's story — appearing in Season 5 — is generally seen as one that morphed Eric Cartman (voiced by Trey Parker) from a run-of-the-mill spoiled, mean-spirited elementary school student into a full-blown child sociopath. Parker said as much in a 2011 New York Post interview: "He was originally always gonna be the kid with satellite dishes coming out of his butt. But over the course of the show he got a little bit meaner and darker, and then came the Scott Tenorman episode."
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Star As Hypno-Hustler In A Sony Spider-Man Universe Film
After years of fan requests and his own personal ambitions, Donald Glover will finally be starring in a "Spider-Man" film — he just won't be playing the web-slinger. The multihyphenate artist will produce and star in a Sony Spider-Man universe movie about the minor comic book villain Hypno-Hustler, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Myles Murphy, son of renowned comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached as a writer on the project.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 1923 Before
The world of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Yellowstone" revolves around the family legacy of the Duttons and the drama surrounding their Montana ranch. Handed down through six generations, after its founding Duttons faced the dangers of the American frontier to travel in search of a new home, the present-day Yellowstone is the nation's largest contiguous ranch in a drama that finds the Dutton descendants embroiled in politics, conflicts with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and challenges to their land rights in the face of progress.
Why The Family Guy Creators Wanted To Get Carrie Fisher On The Show
Over its 21-season run, "Family Guy" has amassed numerous celebrity guests while following a no-holds-barred approach to comedy. Many Hollywood A-listers have lent their talents to the series, including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and Betty White, but few have had as prominent of a role as the great Carrie Fisher.
Jennifer Landon Recalls A Hilarious Encounter With Kevin Costner On Set Of Yellowstone
Jennifer Landon is no stranger to working with megastars. The daughter of acting legend Michael Landon, she started picking up acting roles in her late teens (per IMDb). By the time she became the drawling, straight-shooting Teeter on "Yellowstone," she'd already worked with luminaries such as Ellen Barkin and Hugh Laurie. She also had years of experience in the soap opera world, working for shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "As the World Turns" and "The Young & The Restless." Before joining "Yellowstone," Jennifer Landon earned three Emmy Awards for her role in "As the World Turns."
Why Ryan From Escape The Field Looks So Familiar
In the thriller "Escape the Field," six strangers wake up in a remote, seemingly-endless cornfield and realize they have been kidnapped — but they don't know who did it, why they are there, how they are connected, or where the cornfield is located. Their possessions have been taken from them, but the kidnapper has left them with six survival objects to match the number of victims: a canteen of water, a knife, matches, a compass, a lantern, and a gun with a single bullet.
Game Of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Has An Interesting View Of Fame
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau broke out into mainstream fame after playing Jaime Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones" from 2011 to 2019. In a series where death was always on the menu, Jaime made it all the way to the final episode of the popular show, where he ultimately died protecting his queen. While "Game of Thrones" helped Coster-Waldau find mainstream success in America, including a sneaker tribute to his popular "Thrones" character, he was already an accomplished actor before that.
Why That '70s Show Fans Are Still So Divided Over Eric
Eric Forman (Topher Grace) has all the traits of a classic sitcom lead. Clever and funny, he is the character who is the window for the audience. We have followed him on the beginnings of his romantic journey with Donna (Laura Prepon) and the push-and-pull dynamic with everyone's favorite '70s dad, Red (Kurtwood Smith). Unlike his troubling-making circle, Eric always strives to do the right thing. He is reluctant to disobey his father and loyal to a fault. These hallmarks make him a relatable protagonist and viewers were happy to return to the circle in the basement every week to watch his adventures.
Ash's English Voice Actors Pen Emotional Goodbyes For The Pokémon Legend
If you're a fan of the anime wing of the "Pokémon" franchise, you already know the bittersweet news that after 25 years in the arena, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are saying farewell as the show's main protagonists, ending Ash's epic journey to become the very best (like no one ever was). If you grew up watching "Pokémon" in its various animated incarnations over the years, it's a little bit of a shock to the system. And now, both of the performers who have given English-language voice to Ash Ketchum have made their own farewell announcements to the character.
Kate Winslet Details Heartwarming Moment With Julie Christie Upon Being Cast In Titanic
It has been around 25 years since James Cameron's "Titanic" crushed it at the worldwide box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all time. The historical epic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the latter of whom has reunited with Cameron for his latest release, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When she first worked with the iconoclast director, Winslet was far from an unknown. In fact, during her audition process to play Rose Dewitt Bukater in "Titanic," she was filming Kenneth Branagh's star-studded adaptation of "Hamlet."
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
Kirsten Vangsness On What It's Like Being Back For Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive
"Criminal Minds" was a bona fide hit for CBS for 15 years, surprisingly ending its network run in 2020. Now, the series has been revived on Paramount+ as "Criminal Minds: Evolution," in which the FBI agents in the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic in order to hunt down a sophisticated serial killer who has woven a cross-country web of murderous affiliates.
What Has The Blacklist's Mozhan Marnò Been Up To Since Leaving The Show?
NBC's "The Blacklist" has always been a show set apart by its unusually rich and engaging character work amidst the weekly cases and procedural thrills, from Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) himself down to each of the principal cast members. And the character of Samar Navabi was no exception. A Mossad agent from Iran who joins the FBI Blacklist task force on Season 2, Samar took some time to really come into her own on the show, as the second season's initial run of episodes favored mystery and suspense over her motives as an agent. But as more of Samar's past was revealed and she proved her mettle as a true team member, she became one of the show's most compelling characters — aided, of course, by Mozhan Marnò's consistently strong performance in the role.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0