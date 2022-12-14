Our spy photographers have been very active as the winter testing season picks up, and they've just sent us our first look at the production-bound Mini Cooper Hardtop. We've already seen sporty versions of the hatchback, as well as its electric iteration, but this is our first look at the regular combustion-powered model with its production lights. We are also afforded a clearer view of the new hatch shape, which comes as a result of those new taillights, and the differences between this and the EV are more apparent in these images. So, let's take a closer look at what's new.

