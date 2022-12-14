Read full article on original website
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Alpine F1 Is Looking For Investors To Help With Its Road Cars
According to a new report from RacingNews365.com, the Alpine F1 Team is looking for investment to fund its road car division's future products, including electric sports cars and SUVs. To expand its range of vehicles, Alpine needs Renault - currently considering a new alliance with Nissan - to raise capital.
Toyota Will Delay Future Electric Cars In A Bid To Take On Tesla
Toyota is reportedly in the process of finalizing a multi-year plan to make it more competitive against the likes of Tesla and China's BYD in the electric vehicle market. According to inside sources who spoke to Reuters, the Japanese automaker has been and continues to examine ways to improve its competitiveness in the EV market, a key area many believe it has fallen behind.
BMW Will Add More Power To The X5 Plug-In Hybrid
As we've seen from recent spy shots, the BMW X5 is getting a facelift. Along with updated styling and technology improvements inside, the X5 should get more power under the hood, and not just for the gasoline variants. The BMW X5 Hybrid should get a big upgrade, as-evidenced in a Belgian order guide obtained by BMW Blog. Though BMW hasn't officially announced the X5 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) yet, dealerships can already order one in Europe.
Mansory Introduces Wasp-Inspired Two-Tone Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Mansory has scarred our eyeballs several times during 2022, but it's not done yet. The German tuner, known for building vehicles for customers with more money than taste, unveiled what will hopefully be its last product for 2022. It's called the Mansory Vitesse as an homage to the Mansory Vitesse Rose that made its debut in 2009.
Tesla Superchargers Are Causing Headaches For Non-Tesla Cars Like The Jaguar I-Pace
Tesla recently opened up its Supercharger network to other brands, but the location of varying charging port locations is causing a bit of a problem. This latest stumbling block highlights one of the main EV issues that hasn't been addressed properly yet. Tesla appears to be buzzing with good ideas...
Official: Ford Confirms Increased Horsepower For Mustang Dark Horse, GT, And EcoBoost
Ford Mustang Dark Horse confirmed with 500-horsepower V8. Dark Horse is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 Mustang ever. Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost also have more standard horsepower. Just in time for the holidays, Ford has revealed the official outputs of the new Mustang range, and it's headlined...
Gran Turismo 7 Adds Five New Models Just In Time For The Holidays
Gran Turismo 7 is adding five new vehicles to the game as part of its December update. The list includes the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, the 2016 Bugatti Chiron, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, the 1995 Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205,) and last but not least, the recently revealed Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept.
Judge Orders Tesla To Upgrade Customer's Self-Driving Computer For Free On His Model 3
A US judge has ordered Tesla to perform a free upgrade of the self-driving computer in a customer's Model 3 in order to allow him to have Full-Self Driving without having to pay extra. According to Electrek, the customer, Ian Jordan, bought a new Model 3 a few years ago with the understanding it had FSD hardware. It did, but not the upgraded version.
Mini Countryman JCW Spied Going Through A Growth Spurt
A new Mini Countryman JCW is in the works, and you're looking at it. Previously, Mini's new JCW wore a black and white camo more reminiscent of BMW, the brand's parent company. Now, we see it here in yellow and black. Mini has used this camo for a while now, and multiple spy shots of Mini models show all but confirm this is the next Countryman JCW. That, and of course, the big red brakes.
The Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Probably Go Electric
Speaking with Australian publication Drive, senior AMG engineering executive Steffen Jastrow has revealed that the performance arm of Mercedes is "open" to making the next-generation C63 all-electric. The recently revealed 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance has a ridiculously long name to make up for its laughably small (by AMG...
Toyota Bosses Dream Of 302-HP Prius GR Sport, But Confirm More Powerful Toyota Hybrid Models Are Coming
Toyota hybrids are about to get a lot more powerful, and the Prius is just the start of things to come. Who would have ever thought a Prius could be quick? It may be scarcely believable, but the 2023 Toyota Prius can hit 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds (seven flat with all-wheel-drive), a massive improvement over the outgoing model's 9.8-second stroll. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime will drop that time even further to 6.2 seconds, making it about as quick as a fifth-generation Golf GTI. This substantial performance increase is already impressive, but according to Toyota Senior Product Planner Thomas Sondej Jr., it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Polestar 3 To Showcase Sophisticated Driver Monitoring Tech At CES 2023
The 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held in Las Vegas will play host to a demonstration of the advanced driver monitoring system (DMS) found in the new Polestar 3. As the brand's first SUV and a rival to the BMW iX, the Polestar 3 will have...
Audi A4 Hybrid Wagon Spotted With Full Glass Roof
It appears Audi is working on an A4 Avant (wagon in Audi-speak) hybrid. New photos from our spies show the upcoming hybrid Audi A4 wagon testing in the snow. Funnily enough, this is the exact same stretch of road the updated 911 GT3 Touring was spotted on a while back.
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
BMW's Tokyo Auto Salon Booth Will Feature Its Biggest Grille Yet
BMW is quite literally going big for the Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) this year. The brand has shown an image of what its booth will look like for the auto show, and its centerpiece is one of BMW's most controversial decisions ever. The engorged kidney grilles found on the BMW M3 and M4 are placed front and center on the booth, with an illuminated BMW badge above.
Combustion-Powered Mini Cooper Hardtop Will Look The Same As The EV
Our spy photographers have been very active as the winter testing season picks up, and they've just sent us our first look at the production-bound Mini Cooper Hardtop. We've already seen sporty versions of the hatchback, as well as its electric iteration, but this is our first look at the regular combustion-powered model with its production lights. We are also afforded a clearer view of the new hatch shape, which comes as a result of those new taillights, and the differences between this and the EV are more apparent in these images. So, let's take a closer look at what's new.
How The Honda Prologue EV Was Designed Using Virtual Reality
Honda is turning to the wonders of virtual reality (VR) to design the next generation of exciting new vehicles. The Honda Prologue EV is the first major fruit of the technology in action. While the digital simulated experience is closely associated with gaming and interactive displays, Honda designers and engineers...
Quad-Motor BMW M EV Prototype About To Begin Testing
For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."
Matchbox Releases Six New Porsche Collectables
Mattel recently revived the legendary Matchbox name and has started producing some seriously impressive little creations, including six models that will get every Porsche fan buzzing. Young or old, every petrolhead loves a good die-cast model car, and these mini machines are making a major comeback thanks to brands like...
