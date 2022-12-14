ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL weekend primer: Three Saturday games with big playoff implications

The NFL begins a busy weekend of play with three Week 15 games Saturday that have major postseason implications. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens, again without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, will attempt to remain atop the AFC North as they play at Cleveland. And the Buffalo Bills will be vying to officially secure a playoff spot and retain the AFC's No. 1 seed when they host the Miami Dolphins on what could be a snowy night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34...
CLEVELAND, OH
Herro hits 10 3s, scores career-high 41 points for Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
MIAMI, FL
Mitchell scores 41, Cavaliers rally to beat Pacers 118-112

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday night. Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic made the most of his first start of the season with 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat’s 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. “The play...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
BUFFALO, NY

