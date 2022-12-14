Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
WSFA
VA discusses new PACT Act with Alabama veterans
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of veterans could be qualified for healthcare and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. President Joe Biden signed the “Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act”, also known as the PACT Act, which allows veterans to apply for health care and benefits related to any toxic exposure while on active duty.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Y’all have three cop cars because I’m feeding cats?’ Two Alabama women guilty in trial over feral felines
A municipal judge in a small Alabama city found two women guilty Tuesday on all charges in a case that started when they were caught feeding and trapping cats on public property near the courthouse. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced 61-year-old Mary Alston and 85-year-old Beverly Roberts to two...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement searching for missing Montgomery teen
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes. Thomas is described as a black female who stands around 4’11” and weighs approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Alabama and Auburn create Iron Bowl battle for pair of local 5-stars
James Smith and Qua Russaw have undergone a nationwide recruitment, but in the final days before the early signing period, it seems they’re staying home. The question now centers on which side of the Iron Bowl has the edge. Hugh Freeze one day, Nick Saban the next. Both five-stars...
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WSFA
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
WTVM
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Wetumpka cat ladies were convicted, but the city will pay the price
Rest easy, Wetumpka, the cat ladies have been brought to justice. Mary Alston, 61, and 85-year-old Beverly Roberts – two hardened and desperate criminals – were convicted Wednesday in Wetumpka municipal court by Judge Jeff Courtney, who found the pair guilty on four charges of trespassing, interfering with governmental operations and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
Wetumpka Herald
‘I JUST GOT CAUGHT’ ‘Cat Ladies’ found guilty of misdemeanors after feeding cats on county property
Two Wetumpka women were found guilty Tuesday in Wetumpka Municipal Court of trespassing and other charges related to their feeding of feral cats on Elmore County property. Wetumpka City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, to 10 days in jail suspended, two years unsupervised probation and $100 in fines plus court costs.
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week: D'Marcus Peake
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Wetumpka basketball player D’Marcus Peake. Peake, one of the top scorers for Wetumpka this season, earned 232 of the 452 total votes, which resulted in over half of the total votes. Behind him, Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown earned 123 votes while fellow Wetumpka athlete earned 97 votes.
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
wvtm13.com
Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
