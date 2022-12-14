Hodinkee and John Mayer team up for another limited edition G-Shock

Hodinkee has collaborated once again with John Mayer and G-Shock to launch the G-Shock 6900-PT1 By John Mayer.

The trio started the project in 2020 with the launch of the G-Shock 6900 By John Mayer and last year launched the G-Shock 6900-PT80 By John Mayer. These collaborations have been incredibly popular, with that 6900-PT80 By John Mayer becoming one of Hodinkee's fastest-selling products ever.

Now that brand has released the G-Shock 6900-PT1 By John Mayer, inspired by a 1980s classic the Casio PT-1 (which just so happens to be the very first keyboard Mayer owned).

(Image credit: Hodinkee)

The G-Shock 6900-PT1 By John Mayer features a matte dusty blue case and strap, a more playful colour combination that's an excellent companion to the first two collaborations.

Peach, coral, and turquoise from the PT-1 keyboard were brought in to highlight the "Triple Graph" display, which sits right at home in the soft cream dial. Darker grey was pulled from the sharp and flat keys of the PT-1 keyboard and added to the illuminator button.

All four indicators for the buttons share the navy colour from the writing on the PT-1, a perfect accent on the lighter blue background.

This G-SHOCK stays true to the trilogy's inspiration of classic 1980s Casio keyboards. The keyboards served as an entry point into the world of music, as G-Shock watches often serve as an entry into the world of watches.

The G-Shock 6900-PT1 By John Mayer will be available for $180 USD in the Hodinkee Shop.