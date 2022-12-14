If aliens had touched down on the outskirts of Cairo on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been the most astonishing element of a fashion show that took the phrase “out of this world” somewhat literally. In front of the Giza Pyramids – one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the only still left standing – Kim Jones presented a Dior Men collection that drew on his obsessions alongside a transfiguration of the house archives to an audience who, by its closing concert (a 45-minute Max Richter performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons), had run out of superlatives to describe it all. If destination shows have become a space in which brands flex their weight, this was a knockout.

11 DAYS AGO