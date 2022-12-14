Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
I felt claustrophobic in my small bedroom because of these art mistakes, so I took it all down
I took down all the art in my small bedroom and it changed my space for the better. Here are the best tips for decorating with art in your space.
Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor
Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
Italian photographer and creative director Stella Asia Consonni has interpreted the “One More Life” collection created by Caterina Zhou in five photographs. Zhou is the designer who won the first edition of “The Upcycling Challenge'', the scouting project of CONAI – Consorzio Nazionale Imballaggi in collaboration with Vogue Italia. Stella Asia Consonni’s shots poetically highlight the relationship between Zhou’s garments – each one dedicated to a packaging material such as steel, aluminium, paper and cardboard, wood, plastic, biodegradable and compostable plastic, and glass – and the natural environment, creating an evocative union. The creative thread that unites the two artists is the transformative capacity, “knowing how to give new life”, examining the perspective from which one looks. Consonni’s work invites us to reflect on our responsibility towards the health of the planet, on the active role we can play to bring about positive change.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Vibrant Costa Palmas, Mexico, Villa of a Jewelry Designer and a Developer
Costa Palmas, located on the east cape of Los Cabos, Mexico, is home to an array of luxury residential homes. The home of developer Jason Grosfeld and his wife, fine jewelry designer Jenna Blake Grosfeld, was one of the first homes built on the property. “The ocean was a focal point, and it kind of dictated our color palette, as well as the surrounding nature,” Jenna says. “For me, I wanted just a continuation of the sea. Whether it’s an ocean somewhere else or in Mexico, where we are, it just puts you kind of in vacation mode. So the color palette played a key role in establishing the atmosphere we wanted to achieve.”
This artist is exhibiting a nightmarish display of intestines around the world
Samara Golden has spent months meticulously creating grotesque, colorful displays of guts for exhibitions in Los Angeles, Miami and Sydney.
livingetc.com
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
Vice
Dior delivered a blockbuster at the Pyramids for its Fall 2023 show
If aliens had touched down on the outskirts of Cairo on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been the most astonishing element of a fashion show that took the phrase “out of this world” somewhat literally. In front of the Giza Pyramids – one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the only still left standing – Kim Jones presented a Dior Men collection that drew on his obsessions alongside a transfiguration of the house archives to an audience who, by its closing concert (a 45-minute Max Richter performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons), had run out of superlatives to describe it all. If destination shows have become a space in which brands flex their weight, this was a knockout.
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: ‘Salmonella Smorgasbord’ – A Collection Of Mark Stafford’s Comics, Art And More
Artist Mark Stafford is currently crowdfunding a collection of his shorter, hard-to-find works from the wonderful world of comics and beyond. A prolific, but I feel, under appreciated artist, Stafford’s unique art style that has adorned “comics, beer mats, posters, kitchen aprons” and more makes him, for me at least, on of the more interesting artists around. And now, you can grab a bit of the action by considering funding Salomonella Smorgasbord: A Collection of Crimes Against Cartooning at crowdfundr.com here.
veranda.com
This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors
“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams
It's even home to Liberace's legendary mirrored piano.
Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
hypebeast.com
Kelly Wearstler Creates Knots From Stone for First Arca Collection
Kelly Wearstler has used natural stones to create a range of furniture and accessories for Arca. Named Nudo, the pieces feature forms inspired by ancient weaving techniques and see an otherwise solid material crafted into a soft-looking shape. Wearstler has long been a friend of the Arca brand, often going...
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
