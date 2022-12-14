Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough to be among the gods?
Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of moments, and the strange part is there’s only...
Lionel Messi must go through soccer’s future to capture first World Cup title
DOHA, Qatar — It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pele and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappe also is standing on the cusp...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Comments / 0