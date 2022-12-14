Read full article on original website
Monroe business owner faces 10 years in federal prison for PPP loan fraud, officials say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that 57-year-old Michael A. Tolliver of Monroe, La. appeared before a United States judge on Monday, December 12, 2022, and pleaded guilty to Money Laundering. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The act […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 death count in Union County up to 201 -- more cases in Columbia
Union County recorded its 201st COVID-19 death on Friday, while active case numbers rose by five in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases rose slightly in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,492. Total Active Cases: 39. Up five...
ACLU wants officers indicted in Greene case out
All five law enforcement officers indicted in the slaying of Ronald Greene should be terminated and decertified, the ACLU says
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were up Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,484. Total Active Cases: 34. Up five since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with crimes in deadly 2019 arrest
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
theadvocate.com
5 Louisiana law officers indicted in 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
Four troopers, one deputy indicted in Ronald Greene slaying
A master trooper, three other troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted on various charges in connection with the May 2019 slaying of black motorist Ronald Greene.
FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado. So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
5 Cops Charged for Fatally Beating Black Man on Louisiana Roadside
Five police officers in Louisiana will face charges related to the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who was stunned, punched, and choked during a roadside arrest, a grand jury in Union Parish said Thursday. The state charges, which run the gamut from negligent homicide to malfeasance, follow the release of body camera footage suppressed by local authorities for two years—until the Associated Press was finally able to publish a section of the video in May 2021. In the footage, Greene can be seen being dragged face-down while handcuffed and shackled, at one point crying out, “I’m scared!” Of the indicted group, which includes four state troopers and a parish sheriff’s deputy, Master Trooper Kory York was hit with the most severe charges: negligent homicide and ten counts of malfeasance in office. The other four officers are charged with malfeasance and obstruction of justice, according to the AP. “We’re all excited for the indictments, but are they actually going to pay for it?” asked Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother. “As happy as we are, we want something to stick.”Read it at Associated Press
KNOE TV8
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
myarklamiss.com
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
southarkansassun.com
El Dorado Police Seek Leads in Cyber Attack Linked to Homicide
December 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Carolyn Richards in El Dorado, Arkansas. Richards was found dead inside her apartment at the Haygood Neal Garden Apartments. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide, based on the report of Scarlett Gully. According to investigators, there...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana
Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
Louisiana man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend at IHOP
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, […]
