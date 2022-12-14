Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Bio-based plastics aim to capture carbon… but at what cost?
It’s the year 2050, and humanity has made huge progress in decarbonizing. That’s thanks in large part to the negligible price of solar and wind power, which was cratering even back in 2022. Yet the fossil fuel industry hasn’t just doubled down on making plastics from oil and gas—instead, as the World Economic Forum warned would happen, it has tripled production from 2016 levels. In 2050, humans are churning out trillions of pounds of plastic a year, and in the process emitting the greenhouse gas equivalent of over 600 coal-fired power plants. Three decades from now, we’ve stopped using so much oil and gas as fuel, yet way more of them as plastic.
CoinDesk
Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Its Online Services Without Permission
Tech giant Microsoft won't allow its customers to mine cryptocurrencies on its online services without prior written permission, according to a policy update that came into effect on Dec. 1. "Neither Customer, nor those that access an Online Service through Customer, may use an Online Service ... to mine cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital CEO on Future of Bitcoin Mining in Wake of FTX Collapse
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under pressure amid the FTX-induced market panic and ongoing crypto winter. Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel discusses his outlook for the bitcoin mining industry and how his firm plans to survive crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
CoinDesk
Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses All Work for Crypto Clients
Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients, Binance said in an emailed statement and Mazars confirmed to CoinDesk. "Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which...
CoinDesk
Embattled Crypto Firm FTX Wants to Sell Its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. In a document filed to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, attorneys for FTX said it was a priority for the company's current management to "explore" the sale or find other strategic transactions for certain subsidiaries.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source
Zipmex, the South Asian crypto exchange that froze withdrawals owing to a lack of liquidity during the summer, is planning to undergo a recovery process whose end goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals, a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The plan is subject to approval by Zipmex's creditors in a vote, the person said.
CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody
In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows Capital Estimated Its Assets at Around $1B in July: Report
Bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) estimated its assets to be worth around $1 billion in July, The Block reported, citing a document prepared by 3AC liquidator Teneo. The document was sent to creditors Thursday and said the assets included $37 million in fiat money, tokens worth about...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Slip as Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work for Crypto Clients; S&P Futures Drop
The crypto market traded weak on Friday after French audit firm Mazars, which recently did Binance's proof-of-reserves report, suspended work for crypto exchange clients and global markets traded risk averse. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell 2% to $16,950, extending a retreat from the one-month high of...
CoinDesk
FTX and Crypto Bust Show Capitalism’s Limits
Capitalism failed crypto. Or perhaps they failed each other. No, I’m not trying to exonerate Sam Bankman-Fried and all those who have abused people’s trust and destroyed faith in this industry. And, no, I’m not a Communist. I am as strong a believer as any reasonable reader of...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Amber Group Raises $300M Series C After FTX Contagion
Crypto trading firm Amber Group changed its fundraising strategy to raise a $300 million Series C round, as a reaction to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S., and other crypto investors and family offices, the firm said on Twitter. Singapore's investment fund Temasek, heavyweight venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China and Coinbase Ventures have previously invested in Amber Group, according to information platform Crunchbase.
CoinDesk
Japan to Exempt Token Issuers From Corporate Tax on Unrealized Gains
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) tax committee approved a proposal to exempt crypto startups that issue their own tokens from paying corporate taxes on unrealized gains, a party politician said Friday. Akihisa Shiozaki, secretary-general of the party’s Web3 project team, told CoinDesk that the proposal will be included...
CoinDesk
Investments in Centralized Crypto Services Fell 85% in Q3: PitchBook
A recent PitchBook report on crypto investment trends reveals Web3, gaming infrastructure and the metaverse have received a lot more venture capital funding. Senior Emerging Technology Research Analyst Robert Le points out "there has been a shift away from centralized crypto services."
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
CoinDesk
Webinar Recap: Crypto Industry in 2022
In the fallout from FTX, there’s been no shortage of contagion, fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around. In what feels like the 13th month of this painfully long year in crypto, H.E. Justin Sun shared some insights on his outlook for 2023. In short, Sun stated “I believe that 2023 will be a year of recovery.”
CoinDesk
Basel Committee Endorses Global Crypto Banking Rules to Be Implemented by 2025
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has endorsed its global crypto banking rules for implementation by Jan. 1, 2025, according to an emailed statement on Friday. An accompanying document by the committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks, suggested that a bank's exposure to certain crypto assets must not exceed 2% and should generally be lower than 1%. These particular assets are tokenized traditional assets including non-fungible tokens, stablecoins and unbacked crypto assets that don't meet classification conditions. Meanwhile, those assets from the list above that do meet the criteria "are subject to capital requirements based on the risk weights of underlying exposures as set out in the existing Basel Framework."
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Active Crypto Developers Decreased Nearly 60% in 2022
Prices: Bitcoin and the CoinDesk Market Index turned lower as traders started to rethink the takeaway from this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Insights: Ethereum had 192 active developers on Dec. 14, the highest number of developers among blockchain projects, data from Token Terminal suggests. Crypto sentiment makes quick reversal. By...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives License as a Payment Institution in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Crypto.com has obtained a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil, the crypto exchange said on Thursday. The license allows the company to...
CoinDesk
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
