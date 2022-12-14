Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
COVID restrictions may have contributed to increase in RSV infections
Annual spikes in infections from the respiratory syncytial virus—or RSV—are usually so predictable that "you can set your clock" by it, says Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Daniel Weinberger. Normally a cold-weather epidemic, RSV usually spreads among young children, straining hospitals in...
MedicalXpress
Medic's death highlights COVID strain on China hospitals
The death of a young medical student in China ignited concern Thursday over the strain on the country's healthcare system as staff battle a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now saying...
MedicalXpress
After three years, COVID 'here to stay'
While the World Health Organization hopes COVID-19 will soon no longer be considered a public health emergency, it has warned the virus itself is here to stay. Three years after the first case was identified in China in December 2019, experts say the world must learn the lessons of this pandemic to prepare for potential future outbreaks.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
MedicalXpress
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
Three years after the first COVID case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts told AFP. Last week the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed...
MedicalXpress
WTO postpones decision on Covid-linked patent waiver
World Trade Organization members agreed Friday to push back Saturday's deadline on whether to expand an agreed patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to tests and treatments, drawing fierce criticism from NGOs. During the WTO's ministerial meeting in June, all 164 members finally agreed after two years of bruising negotiations to...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 in 2022: A year-end wrap-up
Omicron overstayed its welcome. At-home COVID-19 testing was routine. The bivalent booster arrived. The past 12 months also saw the U.S. surpass more than a million total COVID deaths, vaccine authorizations for very young children, and a year-end tripledemic. As year three of the COVID-19 era draws to a close,...
MedicalXpress
AI-guided personalized drug combinations to treat relapsed lymphoma
A new study published by experts in Singapore suggests that an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies patient-specific drug combinations can help those whose lymphomas have relapsed. The paper, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on October 19, is the first study demonstrating the feasibility of personalized drug combination...
