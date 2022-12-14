ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Liquid repeat 2019 unstoppable form vs. NAVI at BLAST World Final

The CS:GO roster for Team Liquid is closing out the year strong with back-to-back semifinal appearances at both the BLAST Fall Finals and the BLAST World Final following their quarterfinal victory over NAVI in the latter today. Their most recent victory, featuring standout performances from Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis and Josh...
dotesports.com

CS:GO meta shakeup confirmed following new weapon usage in BLAST World Finals

As expected, the Nov. 18 update to CS:GO changed the weapon meta significantly. The patch introduced a major nerf to AWP and M4A1-S. In terms of the latter weapon, the developers weakened its long-range accuracy, which immediately sparked discussion about M4A4’s potential return to pro play. Looking at the stats from BLAST Premier World Final’s group stage, it looks like the weapon is making a comeback. It was used more than the M4A1-S, according to HLTV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy