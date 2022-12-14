As expected, the Nov. 18 update to CS:GO changed the weapon meta significantly. The patch introduced a major nerf to AWP and M4A1-S. In terms of the latter weapon, the developers weakened its long-range accuracy, which immediately sparked discussion about M4A4’s potential return to pro play. Looking at the stats from BLAST Premier World Final’s group stage, it looks like the weapon is making a comeback. It was used more than the M4A1-S, according to HLTV.

1 DAY AGO