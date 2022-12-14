Read full article on original website
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
TikToker among three killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Florida, family says
“I just want to see justice,” the 21-year-old Indiana TikToker’s father said.
McDonald’s customer kills attacker while eating dinner in parking lot, Florida cops say
A man approached the customer while he ate in his vehicle and hit him in an “unprovoked attack,” a Florida sheriff’s office said.
TikTok star Ali Spice died in a car crash. The other driver was going the wrong way and fled the scene, police say.
Ali Spice, who had 919,000 followers on TikTok where she posted dances and fashion content, died on Sunday.
Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients
The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric Andrew Salata has not been ruled a suicide yet because an autopsy hasn’t been completed, but a spokesperson told The Daily Beast his death “does not appear to be suspicious.”An incident report says Salata’s body was found during a welfare check—called in by authorities who noted his ankle monitor hadn’t...
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
A video circulating online shows a fight between a woman and Shanquella Robinson, the woman killed while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with friends. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated
Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a violent attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG-TV. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint until she “bravely fought him off and was...
Florida pastor, son arrested in alleged $8 million COVID relief fund scam
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they fraudulently obtained more than $8 million in federal COVID relief funds, according to an NBC News report.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene
While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedly
Photo byShafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS. The sad ending to the life of the tiny angel, 7-year-old Athena Strand continues with more heart-breaking details from her alleged killer.
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after suspected heart attack
Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”Stewart explained how another boy playing...
Florida Cop ‘Overdosed’ After Exposure to Fentanyl During Traffic Stop, Police Say
A Florida police officer needed three doses of the opioid overdose medication Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop, authorities said. Tavares Police officer Courtney Bannick found several drugs on the vehicle’s passenger, it’s alleged, whom she then placed in custody, authorities said. Soon after, a colleague heard her choking and breathless on her radio. “When he walked to her vehicle to check on her, he observed her to be in and out of consciousness and needing immediate medical attention,” a news release added. Dramatic body camera footage of the incident shows Bannick on the ground as other officers attempt to resuscitate her. “She was completely lifeless. She looks deceased in these videos,” Tavares Police Det. Courtney Sullivan told Fox 35 Orlando. “So she’s very thankful today.” Bannick was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. “I have done this [100] times before the same way,” Bannick, who was wearing gloves when handling the drugs, said in a statement. “It only takes one time and a minimal amount. I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”Read it at Click Orlando
