ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients

The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric Andrew Salata has not been ruled a suicide yet because an autopsy hasn’t been completed, but a spokesperson told The Daily Beast his death “does not appear to be suspicious.”An incident report says Salata’s body was found during a welfare check—called in by authorities who noted his ankle monitor hadn’t...
NAPLES, FL
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a violent attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG-TV. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint until she “bravely fought him off and was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene

While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after suspected heart attack

Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”Stewart explained how another boy playing...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop ‘Overdosed’ After Exposure to Fentanyl During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Florida police officer needed three doses of the opioid overdose medication Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop, authorities said. Tavares Police officer Courtney Bannick found several drugs on the vehicle’s passenger, it’s alleged, whom she then placed in custody, authorities said. Soon after, a colleague heard her choking and breathless on her radio. “When he walked to her vehicle to check on her, he observed her to be in and out of consciousness and needing immediate medical attention,” a news release added. Dramatic body camera footage of the incident shows Bannick on the ground as other officers attempt to resuscitate her. “She was completely lifeless. She looks deceased in these videos,” Tavares Police Det. Courtney Sullivan told Fox 35 Orlando. “So she’s very thankful today.” Bannick was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. “I have done this [100] times before the same way,” Bannick, who was wearing gloves when handling the drugs, said in a statement. “It only takes one time and a minimal amount. I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”Read it at Click Orlando
TAVARES, FL
Fox News

Fox News

903K+
Followers
4K+
Post
704M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy