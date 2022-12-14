A Florida police officer needed three doses of the opioid overdose medication Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop, authorities said. Tavares Police officer Courtney Bannick found several drugs on the vehicle’s passenger, it’s alleged, whom she then placed in custody, authorities said. Soon after, a colleague heard her choking and breathless on her radio. “When he walked to her vehicle to check on her, he observed her to be in and out of consciousness and needing immediate medical attention,” a news release added. Dramatic body camera footage of the incident shows Bannick on the ground as other officers attempt to resuscitate her. “She was completely lifeless. She looks deceased in these videos,” Tavares Police Det. Courtney Sullivan told Fox 35 Orlando. “So she’s very thankful today.” Bannick was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. “I have done this [100] times before the same way,” Bannick, who was wearing gloves when handling the drugs, said in a statement. “It only takes one time and a minimal amount. I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”Read it at Click Orlando

TAVARES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO