Read full article on original website
Related
The Chanel Métiers d’Art Runway Was a Study in Easy Holiday Makeup
Each year, the Chanel Métiers d’Art show delivers a jolt of sumptuous glamour worthy of the holiday season. This year’s runway took place in Dakar, Senegal (the house’s first-ever show in Africa), and the departure harkened an arrival of bold, textured, and abundant looks accompanied by easy beauty. Basically, the ideal antidote to the winter’s bitter cold.
"Pop Art" Nails Will Take Your Manicure to New Heights
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. "Pop art" nails are a colorful manicure trend that is gaining popularity. Like the...
TODAY.com
Shop the TODAY holiday collection: Denim jacket and more!
TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin shares products from a TODAY-themed collection with her new brand, Shop the Scenes.Dec. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0