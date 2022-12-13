Read full article on original website
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck
We’ve seen fans try to crash the stage during a concert several times, and 99.9% of them end pretty terribly. Typically, security just rans on stage and tackles the culprit, but rarely do we see the stage crasher nearly get sent to the afterlife…. By a BAND MEMBER. But...
‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Dolly Parton is covering Led Zeppelin, Prince, Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd on her 2023 rock album: "I'm a rock star now!"
Dolly Parton's Rock Star album is coming in autumn 2023, and it'll feature some iconic rock covers
Adam Lambert Reveals New Album of Cover Songs on the Way
With the recent news that the current Queen lineup, fronted by Adam Lambert, could be nearing the end, where does that leave the pop artist?. With new music, of course. On the British daytime talk show, This Morning, the “Whataya Want from Me” star shared news of an album on the way.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord.
The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected
Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results
Bradley Hall plays Metallica’s Fade To Black and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb solos like some sort of alchemist
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
iheart.com
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'
The six-track LP is available now.
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
theaterpizzazz.com
The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like
THIS is my kinda Christmas music. Carly Pearce and Molly Tuttle teamed up for an awesome bluegrass medley of a few Christmas classics on CMA’s Country Christmas special last night, and they’re quite honestly a duo I never knew I needed. Carly hosted the show for the second year in a row, and delivered a few great solo performances of her own, as well. In case you don’t already know, she has a background in bluegrass, and grew up singing it all […] The post Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Madonna’s Daughters, Stella, Estere, and Mercy Share ‘The Gift of Music’ With At-Home Recital
Madonna has a family of musical geniuses on her hands and wants the world to see how talented her children are. The pop icon, and mother of six, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share highlights of an at-home piano recital featuring three of her daughters — twins Stella and Estere, 10, and Mercy, 16, People reports.
Chris Daughtry Announces 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner
American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner. We are honored to have Chris Daughtry, the 2022 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below. The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Rich Dean (Jan/Feb), Dan Edwards (March/April), Rachel Gore...
