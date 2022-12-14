ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
semoball.com

Hansbrough to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 inductees Thursday — and one of them is a very familiar name to local basketball fans. Tyler Hansbrough, a 2005 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School who led the Mules to Class 5 state championships before becoming a three-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, will be enshrined in the Hall in a ceremony on Feb. 5, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
agupdate.com

Meteorologist optimistic for spring rains in the Midwest

In the short term, dry weather patterns appear to be sticking around for much of the Midwest, but there are hopes for recharging rains this spring. La Niña appears set for the third year in a row, which is a rarity, said Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. While that means a drier start to the winter, Wolf said there may be some optimism coming to fields in the Midwest region.
IOWA STATE
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
BOONVILLE, MO
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck

Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri

Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE

