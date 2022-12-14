Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Mid-Columbia Medical Center approves agreement to join Adventist Health
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles settles Oregonian lawsuit, releases Google water records
As of this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the City of The Dalles has settled its lawsuit with The Oregonian regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers, according to court documents. In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public...
columbiagorgenews.com
Advent events at Riverside include candlelight, giving tree
HOOD RIVER — Christmas week at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ in Hood River begins with a Thursday Longest Night camp fire and ends with a Christmas Day worship service. Here are the details:. Thursday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.: Longest Night campfire service at the home of...
