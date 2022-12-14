THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.

