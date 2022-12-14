When you know how to enable the Android developer options on your device, you'll have access to a whole range of power features, allowing you to get the most out of your Android tech.

So what are developer options? Put simply, the developer options menu gives software developers a range of features which general users won't usually need.

However, while most people won't need the hardcore features within Android's developer options, that isn't to say there aren't some cool settings that might improve your experience using the device.

Developer options on Android allows you to do things like speed up your Android device using animation scaling, force your display's maximum refresh rate, always keep your screen awake while charging and show visual feedback to your finger taps. Its this high level of customization that help make Android devices some of the best phones and best tablets out there.

It's easy to enable developer options on Android. Here's how!

Note: These steps were performed on a Google Pixel 7 . The steps for Samsung devices have also been included just underneath, where they differ. For other devices, steps may be slightly different based on the Android overlay used, but should be relatively similar.

How to enable Android developer options

1. Open the Settings app and tap About phone .

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Build number 7 times .

(Image credit: Future)

On a Samsung device, tap Software information , then tap Build number 7 times .

3. Enter your passcode or pattern to unlock your device.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Go back to the main Settings menu and tap System .

(Image credit: Future)

On a Samsung device you just go back to the main Settings menu . You will see the Developer options menu at the bottom.

5. Tap Developer options .

(Image credit: Future)

You're now in the Developer options menu. Have fun experimenting with the settings, but remember that some of them aren't meant to be played around with and could cause your phone to stop working in the same way. As a general rule of thumb, if you're unsure about what a feature does, don't enable it.

