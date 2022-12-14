Read full article on original website
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
JSU’s Undefeated Season, Sanders Era Ends With Celebration Bowl Loss
North Carolina Central defeated Jackson State in overtime, 41–34, to send out Sanders on a slightly sour note, but it doesn’t tarnish his JSU legacy.
Washington enjoys big night in clobbering Idaho State
Freshman backup Keyon Menifield led a balanced attack with 13 points and Washington pulled away early for a 90-55 nonconference
Samara Spencer, Saylor Poffenbarger Lead Hogs Against Ranked Opponent
Razorbacks taking unbeaten record on the road in extended road trip.
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109.
