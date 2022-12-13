ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ua.edu

Tune in to UA Info Radio for Sounds of ‘Hilaritas’

For the third consecutive year, “Hilaritas,” one of the longest-running performance traditions at the UA School of Music, will air on 92.5 UA Info Radio. The program includes such holiday selections as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” alongside songs from the films “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ua.edu

5 Tips to Make the Most of Your New Year’s Resolutions

The art of making, and ultimately sticking to, New Year’s resolutions focused on health and wellness can seem like a tall task for some. “The new year often brings excitement for a fresh start and new opportunities for personal goals and self-improvement,” said Sheena Gregg, assistant director of the department of health promotion and wellness and a registered dietitian. “However, New Year’s resolutions can often serve as a point of discouragement when we don’t meet our expectations with our goals.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL

