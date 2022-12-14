Read full article on original website
Related
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
JSU’s Undefeated Season, Sanders Era Ends With Celebration Bowl Loss
North Carolina Central defeated Jackson State in overtime, 41–34, to send out Sanders on a slightly sour note, but it doesn’t tarnish his JSU legacy.
Comments / 0