swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 2 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update
SCM (25m) This post contains the results from day two of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the event winners from day 2:. Mixed 4×50 medley relay: United States – 1:35.15. Women’s 800 free: Lani Pallister – 8:04.07. Women’s 100 back:...
swimswam.com
Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38
SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up
SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
swimswam.com
Ryan Murphy on Starting Error That Resulted in 50 Back World Title
SCM (25m) We saw an odd turn of events on Night 4 in Melbourne when right as the men’s 50 back final fired off, there was a 2nd beep at the start which signaled the competitors to stop. However, 5 of them swam the full 50 back, including Isaac Cooper (who went 22.49) and Ryan Murphy (initially touching behind Cooper).
swimswam.com
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanian 50 Back Record Twice En Route To Bronze Medal
SCM (25m) Mollie O’Callaghan put her incredible versatility on display once again during Friday night finals in Melbourne, lowering the Oceanian and Australian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many swims en route to winning the bronze medal. The 18-year-old finished in...
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold
SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims 7:29.99 800 Free To Break Championship Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks After Historic 50 Free Win: “It Means A Lot to See This Come to Light”
SCM (25m) In the same session that Daiya Seto made history for becoming the first swimmer to six-peat at Worlds, Jordan Crooks also wrote his name into the history books by giving the Cayman Islands their first-ever World Championship medal with his win in the men’s 50 freestyle. He...
swimswam.com
Italian Men Smash 4×50 Medley Relay World Record With A 1:29.72
SCM (25m) The Italian men took their second world record of the 2022 Short Course World Championships when they won the 4×50 medley relay in a time of 1:29.72, beating out the country’s old mark of 1:30.14 from the 2021 European Championships to become the first-ever team under the 1:30 barrier.
swimswam.com
Asian Records Fall as Takeda Crushes 7:33.78 800 FR, Zibei Adds 25.8 50 BR at SC Worlds
SCM (25m) A pair of Asian records were taken down during the fifth finals session at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Shogo Takeda missed the men’s 800 free bronze medal by less than a second with a 7:33.78, but the 27-year-old distance specialist smashed the previous continental record held by Park Tae-hwan (7:37.01) by more than three seconds. Tae-hwan’s mark had stood untouched for six years since the 2016 Short Course Worlds, where he set the record en route to another Asian standard in the 1500 free (14:15.51).
swimswam.com
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
swimswam.com
What Happened In The Men’s 50 Backstroke Final?
SCM (25m) The often contentious USA vs. Australia rivalry in swimming got a new chapter on Friday evening in Melbourne due to a technical error at the start of the men’s 50m backstroke final. The eight athletes in the field took their marks. Then, in addition to the customary...
swimswam.com
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33
SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Demolishes 50 Free Semi-Final Field In 20.31, Tying #4 All-Time
SCM (25m) It’s truly been an international breakout this week for Cayman Islands native Jordan Crooks, who has parlayed his success in the NCAA over the last 15 months into a phenomenal showing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. Crooks is staking his claim as one of the...
swimswam.com
Australian and Japanese Men Smash Continental 200 Medley Relay Records By Wide Margins
SCM (25m) The Australian men continued to lay waste to the national and continental books Saturday night, as they knocked over two seconds off of the existing Oceanian Record in the 200 medley relay. Heading into today, the existing record was a 1:33.06 set back in 2018. But that record...
swimswam.com
Day 4 Relay Analysis: McKeon Records Fastest 50 Free Split In History At 22.62
SCM (25m) Two more relay world records were broken on Night 4 of the Short Course World Championships, as the French team took down the mark in the mixed 200 free and the Americans crushed the all-time record in the men’s 800 free. In addition to the new world...
swimswam.com
Mollie O’Callaghan Overcomes Debilitating Cramp To Help Aussies To Relay World Record
SCM (25m) After winning silver in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Mollie O’Callaghan was in pain. The 18-year-old Australian superstar began cramping in the abdominal area prior to the final of the women’s 800 freestyle relay, and probably would’ve given her spot to another swimmer in the final had that been an option.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 33.8% Picked Women’s 200 BR As Most Likely Suited WR To Fall At Worlds
Readers were conflicted over whether the women's 200 breast, men's 200 free or women's 50 fly super-suited records were most likely to fall in Melbourne. Current photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Own World Record in SCM 50 Back – 25.25
SCM (25m) World Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. World Junior Record: 26.13 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2012) Championship Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. 2021 Champion: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN) RESULTS:. GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (Canada) – 25.25 (World Record) SILVER: Claire...
