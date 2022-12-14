Read full article on original website
2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Six Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25m) The final day of competition at the 2022 Short Course World Championships sets up a thrilling set of events for this morning’s prelims session. We’ll see the men’s and women’s 200m freestyle fields take to the pool, which means reigning World Record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong will be racing for the women. We’ll see her vie for lane 4 against the likes of rapidly-improving Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands, as well as Canadian dynamo Rebecca Smith, among others.
US Women Break American and Championship Record In 4×50 Freestyle Relay – 1:33.89
SCM (25m) The American team of Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown, and Kate Douglass took home gold in the 4×50 freestyle relay in record breaking they fashion. They combined for a final time of 1:33.89, dipping below both the American record and Championship record time of 1:34.03. Huske...
2022 Short Course Worlds: Day 3 Finals Preview
SCM (25m) Day three of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is here, bringing us finals of the men’s and women’s 100 free, 200 fly, 100 breast, 4×50 free relay, and men’s 400 free. There will also be the semifinals of the men’s and women’s 50 back and 100 IM. There were no event scratches for this session.
Australian and Japanese Men Smash Continental 200 Medley Relay Records By Wide Margins
SCM (25m) The Australian men continued to lay waste to the national and continental books Saturday night, as they knocked over two seconds off of the existing Oceanian Record in the 200 medley relay. Heading into today, the existing record was a 1:33.06 set back in 2018. But that record...
2022 Short Course World Championships: Medal Table Duel Between U.S. And Australia
SCM (25m) With just one day of competition remaining at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, it all comes down to the top two nations of the United States and Australia in terms of the overall medal table lead. The U.S. holds a total of 28 medals through five days...
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold
SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims 7:29.99 800 Free To Break Championship Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.
U.S. Men Shatter 4×200 Free Relay World Record by Nearly Three Seconds at SC Worlds
SCM (25m) GOLD: United States – 6:44.12 (World Record) The United States’ squad of Kieran Smith, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian, and Drew Kibler closed out tonight’s finals session at the 2022 Short Course World Championships by shattering the World Record in the men’s 4×200 free relay. The splits were phenomenal all-around, providing some life to the U.S. men’s team, which has been very up-and-down here in Melbourne this week.
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanian 50 Back Record Twice En Route To Bronze Medal
SCM (25m) Mollie O’Callaghan put her incredible versatility on display once again during Friday night finals in Melbourne, lowering the Oceanian and Australian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many swims en route to winning the bronze medal. The 18-year-old finished in...
Sydney Pickrem Scratches 400 IM, Shaine Casas Out of 100 Fly on Day 5 of SC Worlds
SCM (25m) On paper, Sydney Pickrem should have been the favorite in the women’s 400 IM. The 25-year-old Canadian owned the best time in the field at 4:23.68, which ranks her as the ninth-fastest performer of all time. Pickrem also boasted the quickest time this season with a 4:26.66. But after scratching the event at the 2021 Olympics, 2021 Short Course Worlds, and 2022 Canadian Trials, history repeated itself at the 2022 Short Course Worlds.
Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut
SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
SwimSwam Pulse: 33.8% Picked Women’s 200 BR As Most Likely Suited WR To Fall At Worlds
Readers were conflicted over whether the women's 200 breast, men's 200 free or women's 50 fly super-suited records were most likely to fall in Melbourne. Current photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast...
Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
Ryan Murphy on Starting Error That Resulted in 50 Back World Title
SCM (25m) We saw an odd turn of events on Night 4 in Melbourne when right as the men’s 50 back final fired off, there was a 2nd beep at the start which signaled the competitors to stop. However, 5 of them swam the full 50 back, including Isaac Cooper (who went 22.49) and Ryan Murphy (initially touching behind Cooper).
Watch: Bert le Clos Erupts as ‘Chad 2.0’ Surges to 200 Fly Win at Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Bert le Clos first stole the show during a post-race interview at the London 2012 Olympics after his son, Chad, stunned Michael Phelps to win gold in the 200 butterfly. A decade later, Bert is still Chad’s No. 1 supporter as he cheered him on to 200 fly victory at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
18-Year-Old Pan Zhanle Crushes Asian Record With 45.77 Swim In 100 Free Final
SCM (25m) Chinese sprinter Pan Zhanle obliterated the Asian Record in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Thursday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, tying for sixth place in a time of 45.77. Pan’s time makes him the first Asian swimmer to dip under...
‘Chad Le Clos 2.0’ Produces Fastest SCM 200 Butterfly Of His Career
SCM (25m) South African Chad Le Clos‘ career resurgence continues, as the 30-year-old just put up the fastest SCM 200 butterfly of his career en route to gold. Stopping the clock in a time of 1:48.27, Le Clos dominated the men’s 200m fly field, beating out runners-up Daiya Seto of Japan and Noe Ponti of Switzerland by nearly a second. Seto settled for silver in 1:49.22 while Ponti rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.42 for bronze.
USA Swimming Unveils Rosters for 2022-23 Open Water National Team, National Junior Team
Katie Grimes headlines the National Team, which features the same dozen swimmers who represented Team USA at the World Championships this summer in Budapest. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022-23 Open Water U.S. National Team and National Junior Team. USA Swimming unveiled its rosters for the 2022-23 Open...
Daniel Wiffen Becomes First-Ever Irishman To Own European Record
SCM (25m) While many of the world’s biggest stars are competing at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships, others are competing at national championships at home. Among them is the rapidly-improving freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen of Ireland, who just fired off the fastest 800m free of his career en route to a new European Record.
