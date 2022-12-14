ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total. snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as. 50...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy