Read full article on original website
Related
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
An Atlantic hurricane or tropical storm in December? Forecasters now say Owen is unlikely.
Hurricane season is over but forecasters thought a rare December subtropical storm had been brewing. Here's the latest.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total. snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as. 50...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
Comments / 0