Chicago, IL

Vegas visits Chicago after Stone’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Chicago is 7-15-4 overall and 4-9-2 at home. The Blackhawks have a -30 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 92 allowed.

Vegas has a 13-2-1 record on the road and a 20-9-1 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 9-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won 1-0 in the last meeting. Stone led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has nine goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Shea Theodore has four goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored seven goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

