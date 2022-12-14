Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
JAZZ UP YOUR SATURDAY WITH BRUNCH AT ACRES GRILL HOUSE
Acres Grill House at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, the newest leisure and restaurant destination, launches an indulgent Saturday Brunch from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. With gorgeous views overlooking the luscious green course and its stunning lakes, guests at Acres Saturday Brunch can sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views whilst sipping on refreshing drinks and listening to the smooth sounds of live jazz, perfect for an elegant afternoon.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVE SEASON IN THE DESERT AT TILAL LIWA
Tilal Liwa will not be missing the festive fun! The luxury of time is still on you as we present our Holiday festivities in the desert. Indulge in the beauty and tranquillity of the desert on Christmas and New Year with our exciting staycation packages. Unwind in the Tilal Room with a desert view as you and your family get ready for the exciting outdoor Christmas Eve dinner at Al Liwan and the enticing Christmas Day brunch at Al Badiya with the Family Christmas Celebration for AED 1,499.
hotelnewsme.com
A ROARING TWENTIES THEMED NYE GALA DINNER AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS
Ring in 2023 at JW Marriott Marquis’ New Year’s Eve Gala dinner set on the iconic terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar, complete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing beverages until midnight, while The Swing Revue band will keep you entertained with smashing hits from the roaring 20’s era until the highly awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks.
hotelnewsme.com
LAGUNA BEACH TAVERNA & LOUNGE LAUNCHES TAVERNA BRUNCH
The Palms hottest new venue, Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, is launching an eagerly anticipated Saturday brunch. The Taverna Brunch launches this Saturday (17th December) and is perfect for those living a hedonistic lifestyle and seeking an epicurean brunch experience. The Taverna Brunch is inspired by Bacchus, the god of...
hotelnewsme.com
carpo LAUNCHES TWO NEW FESTIVE HAMPERS FOR GIFTING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
This festive season, world-renowned Greek retail brand, carpo, hailing from the highstreets of London and widely known for its seasonal delicacies and premium products,. has unveiled two new hampers for gifting, guaranteed to bring the festive cheer to your nearest and dearest. These festive hampers are available in two options;...
hotelnewsme.com
ORIGAMI SUSHI COLLABORATES WITH EMIRATI ARTIST FOR ITS 8TH ANNIVERSARY THIS DECEMBER
Famous Japanese Culinary Restaurant Origami Sushi turns 8 this December! Holding the same set of values it did eight years ago, Origami Sushi has revolutionized Japanese eating in Dubai. On the occasion of its 8th anniversary, Origami Sushi launches a special collaboration with Emirati artist Shaima Al Qassab, a self-taught visual artist and a skilled Chemical Engineer who founded Shaimas Arts in 2020.
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA-BAR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS BRAND NEW LADIES’ NIGHT
It is time for the fabulous ladies of Dubai to indulge in the hottest new night on offer at Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah. Starting from December 15th, and will take place every Thursday from 7 PM, the celebrity-loved restaurant and lounge, invites you to round up the girls (and guys) for an evening of views, cocktails and incredible dining.
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LATTE LIKE CHRISTMAS!
After taking the UAE by storm with a successful launch earlier this year, Copenhagen-born Joe & The Juice has expanded its menu with the addition of a new Gingerbread Latte, just in time for the holiday season. A first for the brand, the new drink is exclusive to the UAE and available for a limited time only.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST SNOWFALL COMES TO THE GREEN PLANET THIS FESTIVE SEASON
The Green Planet Dubai is going to experience snowfall for the very first time this holiday season! Guests will be able to enjoy the eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, while leaving the biome’s environment unchanged. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can spend their...
hotelnewsme.com
ALL THE WAYS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON AT COUQLEY
Couqley has launched a limited-edition Winter Special menu to invite residents across Dubai to embrace the cooler weather and celebrate the festive cheer. Available at both Couqley French Bistro & Bar and Couqley French Brasserie, customers can indulge in a carefully curated menu surrounded by a classic French festive ambience. Catering to all winter cravings, Couqley’s Winter Menu will be presented as a set menu with select items also available a-la-carte. Nothing screams Winter Menu more than a Tarte Fine aux Pommes et Foie Gras Poêlé, a Celeriac, Chesnut & Truffle Soup, or a Turkey Breast Roulade.
hotelnewsme.com
WESLODGE SALOON WELCOMES BACK ITS WTF BRUNCH
Get those weekend vibes at the ready as Weslodge Saloon brings back a much-loved culinary and party classic this December by relaunching their WTF Brunch. Hosted by well-known Dubai drive time radio presenter Aylissa, the fun-filled brunch combines an interactive feast of North American comfort food with musical icons through the decades from the 60’s through to the 00’s.
Comments / 0