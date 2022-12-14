Read full article on original website
Related
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’
A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
hotelnewsme.com
RIXOS HOTELS GULF APPOINTS ANJEANETTE MANUEL AS COUNTRY PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER
Rixos Hotels Gulf announced the promotion of Anjeanette Manuel to Country Public Relations Manager for all Rixos properties in GCC. Ms. Manuel will now oversee establishing a clear standard for Rixos Hotels PR & Communications Strategy, initiating regional and wider activations and campaigns for Rixos Hotels Gulf, along with organising larger FAM trips and international press visits and sourcing media opportunities for the properties. Prior to this role, Ms. Manuel served as the Marketing Manager for Rixos Premium Dubai for the last year.
hotelnewsme.com
GRAMMY NOMINATED UK STAR BONOBO TO PERFORM AT DUBAI OPERA
UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will take to the iconic stage for. an electrifying performance that will showcase his new Fragments album, an LP dedicated to nature and movement on 11 March 2023. One of the biggest names in dance music, Green’s career includes seven GRAMMY nominations, having...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVE SEASON IN THE DESERT AT TILAL LIWA
Tilal Liwa will not be missing the festive fun! The luxury of time is still on you as we present our Holiday festivities in the desert. Indulge in the beauty and tranquillity of the desert on Christmas and New Year with our exciting staycation packages. Unwind in the Tilal Room with a desert view as you and your family get ready for the exciting outdoor Christmas Eve dinner at Al Liwan and the enticing Christmas Day brunch at Al Badiya with the Family Christmas Celebration for AED 1,499.
hotelnewsme.com
A ROARING TWENTIES THEMED NYE GALA DINNER AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS
Ring in 2023 at JW Marriott Marquis’ New Year’s Eve Gala dinner set on the iconic terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar, complete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing beverages until midnight, while The Swing Revue band will keep you entertained with smashing hits from the roaring 20’s era until the highly awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks.
hotelnewsme.com
NAFAS BEIRUT A HOSTING SOLUTION STEEPED IN HERITAGE LAUNCHES IN DUBAI
Nafas Beirut, an at-home dining solution that is deeply rooted in heritage and nostalgia has just launched in Dubai. Derived from an Arabic word, Nafas translates to ‘a breath’. , and cooking with Nafas, for generations now exemplifies breathing one’s essence into a meal and cooking with instinct. The...
hotelnewsme.com
FIYA RESTAURANT LAUNCHES IN KETURAH RESERVE, AIMS TO BECOME DUBAI’S TOP COMMUNITY EATERY
FIYA, the latest eatery driven by a live-fire concept and brought to you by the founders of PINZA!, Matcha Club and decorated chef Hattem Mattar, is nestled in Meydan as part of Keturah Reserve, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential areas to immerse residents. in nature through the ‘Bio...
hotelnewsme.com
LAGUNA BEACH TAVERNA & LOUNGE LAUNCHES TAVERNA BRUNCH
The Palms hottest new venue, Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, is launching an eagerly anticipated Saturday brunch. The Taverna Brunch launches this Saturday (17th December) and is perfect for those living a hedonistic lifestyle and seeking an epicurean brunch experience. The Taverna Brunch is inspired by Bacchus, the god of...
hotelnewsme.com
WYNDHAM CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM ACROSS EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, EURASIA AND AFRICA
the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, continues its growth trajectory across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), reaching over 550 hotels across the region through a number of important openings in the year, and a strong line-up of property launches expected in the coming months.
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA-BAR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS BRAND NEW LADIES’ NIGHT
It is time for the fabulous ladies of Dubai to indulge in the hottest new night on offer at Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah. Starting from December 15th, and will take place every Thursday from 7 PM, the celebrity-loved restaurant and lounge, invites you to round up the girls (and guys) for an evening of views, cocktails and incredible dining.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN THE NEW YEAR OVERLOOKING THE FIREWORKS AT BEDROCK DUBAI
Party the night away whilst taking in the fireworks display from the comfort of Dubai Marina with delicious food and cocktails. Offer: 4-hour brunch package and killer set menu. Dates: December 31st Times: 8.30 PM – 12.30 PM. Price:. House Beverage Package with cocktails – AED 495. Premium...
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY THE ULTIMATE STAYCATION AND FESTIVE SEASON AT WYNDHAM RESIDENCES THE PALM
Wyndham Residences The Palm has launched its unmissable staycation deal and festive offers for those staying in town this winter. Located amongst the residential community on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the recently-opened 102-room pet-friendly property welcomes residents and their furry friends to a getaway complete with luxury living in modern rooms, and stunning vistas of lush white sand beaches.
hotelnewsme.com
RADISSON HOTEL GROUP LAUNCHES CLOUD KITCHEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KRUSH BRANDS
Radisson Hotel Group announced its partnership with KRUSH Brands, the region’s full-stack, fully-integrated, omnichannel food and beverage (F&B) company, to cater freshly-cooked foods for the wider community. With the first location in Radisson RED Silicon Oasis launched last October 2022, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) continues to lead the transformation across the region by driving greater value for its guests, partners, and communities.
hotelnewsme.com
ZAMZAM PULLMAN MAKKAH HOTEL SET TO UNVEIL A NEW LOOK
Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel, owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company, is pleased to announce the beginning of its renovation works, which will include upgrades to its 1,315 rooms, suites and overall facilities. The works are part of a development plan aimed at developing and modernizing the hotel in accordance...
hotelnewsme.com
WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT MARKS GRAND OPENING WITH CELEBRATORY EVENT
Waldorf Astoria Kuwait celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the property, a refined haven blending timeless elegance with a modern sensibility in the heart of Kuwait City. Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle destination, a 15-minute drive from Kuwait...
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT HOTELS OPENS FIRST RESORT IN DUBAI ON WORLD-FAMED PALM ISLAND
Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the debut of its first resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The resort also marks the 50th property to join Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Dubai. Situated along the island’s golden Palm West Beach, spread across 7,000 square meters of white sand seafront, the beachside haven is a sophisticated destination for travellers seeking exclusive escapism, featuring 10 dining concepts, a shimmering 75-metre pool with four Jacuzzis, a kids club, spa, fitness centre, water sports, and marine activities.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
hotelnewsme.com
TONINO LAMBORGHINI MARE NOSTRUM MARKS 2022 WITH SUCCESSFUL OPENING
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the newest lifestyle destination at Palm West Beach, concludes the year 2022 with a successful opening and looks with much optimism to 2023. Citing the important role team members played at the opening of Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum earlier this month, Director of Operations Danny Thomas pointed out that “the team are the life and soul of any establishment and I have had the honour and privileged to work with some incredibly talented individuals and leadership.”
Comments / 0