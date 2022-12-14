Tilal Liwa will not be missing the festive fun! The luxury of time is still on you as we present our Holiday festivities in the desert. Indulge in the beauty and tranquillity of the desert on Christmas and New Year with our exciting staycation packages. Unwind in the Tilal Room with a desert view as you and your family get ready for the exciting outdoor Christmas Eve dinner at Al Liwan and the enticing Christmas Day brunch at Al Badiya with the Family Christmas Celebration for AED 1,499.

1 DAY AGO