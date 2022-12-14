Read full article on original website
EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVE SEASON IN THE DESERT AT TILAL LIWA
Tilal Liwa will not be missing the festive fun! The luxury of time is still on you as we present our Holiday festivities in the desert. Indulge in the beauty and tranquillity of the desert on Christmas and New Year with our exciting staycation packages. Unwind in the Tilal Room with a desert view as you and your family get ready for the exciting outdoor Christmas Eve dinner at Al Liwan and the enticing Christmas Day brunch at Al Badiya with the Family Christmas Celebration for AED 1,499.
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
ALL THE WAYS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON AT COUQLEY
Couqley has launched a limited-edition Winter Special menu to invite residents across Dubai to embrace the cooler weather and celebrate the festive cheer. Available at both Couqley French Bistro & Bar and Couqley French Brasserie, customers can indulge in a carefully curated menu surrounded by a classic French festive ambience. Catering to all winter cravings, Couqley’s Winter Menu will be presented as a set menu with select items also available a-la-carte. Nothing screams Winter Menu more than a Tarte Fine aux Pommes et Foie Gras Poêlé, a Celeriac, Chesnut & Truffle Soup, or a Turkey Breast Roulade.
ENJOY THE ULTIMATE STAYCATION AND FESTIVE SEASON AT WYNDHAM RESIDENCES THE PALM
Wyndham Residences The Palm has launched its unmissable staycation deal and festive offers for those staying in town this winter. Located amongst the residential community on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the recently-opened 102-room pet-friendly property welcomes residents and their furry friends to a getaway complete with luxury living in modern rooms, and stunning vistas of lush white sand beaches.
THE FIRST SNOWFALL COMES TO THE GREEN PLANET THIS FESTIVE SEASON
The Green Planet Dubai is going to experience snowfall for the very first time this holiday season! Guests will be able to enjoy the eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, while leaving the biome’s environment unchanged. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can spend their...
LAGUNA BEACH TAVERNA & LOUNGE LAUNCHES TAVERNA BRUNCH
The Palms hottest new venue, Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, is launching an eagerly anticipated Saturday brunch. The Taverna Brunch launches this Saturday (17th December) and is perfect for those living a hedonistic lifestyle and seeking an epicurean brunch experience. The Taverna Brunch is inspired by Bacchus, the god of...
A ROARING TWENTIES THEMED NYE GALA DINNER AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS
Ring in 2023 at JW Marriott Marquis’ New Year’s Eve Gala dinner set on the iconic terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar, complete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing beverages until midnight, while The Swing Revue band will keep you entertained with smashing hits from the roaring 20’s era until the highly awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks.
RADISSON HOTEL GROUP LAUNCHES CLOUD KITCHEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KRUSH BRANDS
Radisson Hotel Group announced its partnership with KRUSH Brands, the region’s full-stack, fully-integrated, omnichannel food and beverage (F&B) company, to cater freshly-cooked foods for the wider community. With the first location in Radisson RED Silicon Oasis launched last October 2022, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) continues to lead the transformation across the region by driving greater value for its guests, partners, and communities.
JAZZ UP YOUR SATURDAY WITH BRUNCH AT ACRES GRILL HOUSE
Acres Grill House at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, the newest leisure and restaurant destination, launches an indulgent Saturday Brunch from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. With gorgeous views overlooking the luscious green course and its stunning lakes, guests at Acres Saturday Brunch can sit back and enjoy the breathtaking views whilst sipping on refreshing drinks and listening to the smooth sounds of live jazz, perfect for an elegant afternoon.
BARFLY BY BUDDHA-BAR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS BRAND NEW LADIES’ NIGHT
It is time for the fabulous ladies of Dubai to indulge in the hottest new night on offer at Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah. Starting from December 15th, and will take place every Thursday from 7 PM, the celebrity-loved restaurant and lounge, invites you to round up the girls (and guys) for an evening of views, cocktails and incredible dining.
GLOBAL INVESTMENT SET TO BOLSTER RAS AL KHAIMAH HOSPITALITY ROOMS SUPPLY BY 70% BY 2026
Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, announces the tenacious growth plans for Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning hospitality sector. As the advisory arm of Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), in the past 5 years, SHA has consulted on close to 30 projects in the northern emirate, including hotels, luxury resorts, experiential camps and more.
AS THE FOOTBALL ACTION HEATS UP, HEAD TO LE BAIE LOUNGE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is inviting fans to step into the football season in style and make this a tournament to remember. Set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with breath-taking views of the ocean and dazzling JBR skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai will present poolside viewings of all the riveting matches, as well as in its all-new Beer Garden, on its 6-meter screen.
MAKE MEMORIES WITH A ‘FRIENDMOON’ TRIP AT THE BY ATMOSPHERE AND COLOURS OF OBLU RESORTS THIS NEW YEAR
Celebrate this new year with your closest friends at one of the most beautiful places on earth. With a plethora of exciting activities and adventures on offer, you can make your ‘Friendmoon’, a trip to remember. Conveniently accessible from the United Arab Emirates by a four-hour flight, the...
ACCOR INTRODUCES ITS FIRST HOTEL IN UZBEKISTAN
Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announces the opening of its first hotel in Uzbekistan – Mercure Tashkent. The new hotel offers 126 stylish and spacious rooms of various categories and features two restaurants offering Turkish and European cuisine, a SPA centre, as well as meeting rooms and event venues. Combining the high standards of an international brand with genuine and local hospitality, a cosy atmosphere and authentic cuisine, Mercure Tashkent is to become a new point of attraction for travellers and locals.
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
WIMPY IS BACK, AND THIS TIME THERE IS A ROBOT IN THE KITCHEN
Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, has re-launched beloved burger brand, Wimpy, in the UAE. Wimpy’s inaugural location at the Dubai Mall food court will showcase a first-of-its-kind robot, Flippy 2, cooking in the kitchen. Designed...
ORIGAMI SUSHI COLLABORATES WITH EMIRATI ARTIST FOR ITS 8TH ANNIVERSARY THIS DECEMBER
Famous Japanese Culinary Restaurant Origami Sushi turns 8 this December! Holding the same set of values it did eight years ago, Origami Sushi has revolutionized Japanese eating in Dubai. On the occasion of its 8th anniversary, Origami Sushi launches a special collaboration with Emirati artist Shaima Al Qassab, a self-taught visual artist and a skilled Chemical Engineer who founded Shaimas Arts in 2020.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI MARE NOSTRUM MARKS 2022 WITH SUCCESSFUL OPENING
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the newest lifestyle destination at Palm West Beach, concludes the year 2022 with a successful opening and looks with much optimism to 2023. Citing the important role team members played at the opening of Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum earlier this month, Director of Operations Danny Thomas pointed out that “the team are the life and soul of any establishment and I have had the honour and privileged to work with some incredibly talented individuals and leadership.”
ZAMZAM PULLMAN MAKKAH HOTEL SET TO UNVEIL A NEW LOOK
Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel, owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company, is pleased to announce the beginning of its renovation works, which will include upgrades to its 1,315 rooms, suites and overall facilities. The works are part of a development plan aimed at developing and modernizing the hotel in accordance...
WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT MARKS GRAND OPENING WITH CELEBRATORY EVENT
Waldorf Astoria Kuwait celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the property, a refined haven blending timeless elegance with a modern sensibility in the heart of Kuwait City. Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle destination, a 15-minute drive from Kuwait...
