Complex
Rick Ross Buys 757 Airplane Engine and Turns It Into Luxury Table
Rick Ross continues living his best life. Rozay took to social media on Thursday to reveal a new piece of furniture he’s added to his South Florida mega-mansion. In a clip shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still spins.
hotelnewsme.com
THE NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE & EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS OPENS IN DUBAI THIS WEEKEND
If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year, then AYA – Dubai’s latest adventure park using the latest technology opening its doors on Saturday December 17 – could be the perfect place for an out-of-this-world experience. Dubai may already...
hotelnewsme.com
FIYA RESTAURANT LAUNCHES IN KETURAH RESERVE, AIMS TO BECOME DUBAI’S TOP COMMUNITY EATERY
FIYA, the latest eatery driven by a live-fire concept and brought to you by the founders of PINZA!, Matcha Club and decorated chef Hattem Mattar, is nestled in Meydan as part of Keturah Reserve, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential areas to immerse residents. in nature through the ‘Bio...
hotelnewsme.com
GRAMMY NOMINATED UK STAR BONOBO TO PERFORM AT DUBAI OPERA
UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will take to the iconic stage for. an electrifying performance that will showcase his new Fragments album, an LP dedicated to nature and movement on 11 March 2023. One of the biggest names in dance music, Green’s career includes seven GRAMMY nominations, having...
hotelnewsme.com
SWISSOTEL AL GHURAIR APPOINTS AMAL EL ANSARI AS THE NEW GM
Swissotel Al Ghurair and Swissotel Living Al Ghurair is pleased to announce the new appointment of Amal El Ansari as the new General Manager, leading the team and driving the business for the 620-room property. Born and raised in Morocco, she brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry...
hotelnewsme.com
YOU WANNA PITA ME?
As the year comes to an end, leading food-delivery service Deliveroo took a moment to look back over the past year to reveal their annual ’. Deliveroo 100 Report’ – a list of the top trending dishes ordered on the platform from across the world. While Pita Chawarma from Poulet Mezzencore, Paris, France took first place, the Chicken Sando from homegrown favourite, Pickl, was ranked at an impressive number 4! This year’s eclectic mix of take-away favourites makes for an exciting read with 9 out of the 100 favourite dishes being from the UAE.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT HOTELS OPENS FIRST RESORT IN DUBAI ON WORLD-FAMED PALM ISLAND
Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the debut of its first resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The resort also marks the 50th property to join Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Dubai. Situated along the island’s golden Palm West Beach, spread across 7,000 square meters of white sand seafront, the beachside haven is a sophisticated destination for travellers seeking exclusive escapism, featuring 10 dining concepts, a shimmering 75-metre pool with four Jacuzzis, a kids club, spa, fitness centre, water sports, and marine activities.
