As the year comes to an end, leading food-delivery service Deliveroo took a moment to look back over the past year to reveal their annual ’. Deliveroo 100 Report’ – a list of the top trending dishes ordered on the platform from across the world. While Pita Chawarma from Poulet Mezzencore, Paris, France took first place, the Chicken Sando from homegrown favourite, Pickl, was ranked at an impressive number 4! This year’s eclectic mix of take-away favourites makes for an exciting read with 9 out of the 100 favourite dishes being from the UAE.

2 DAYS AGO