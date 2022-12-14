Read full article on original website
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
hotelnewsme.com
carpo LAUNCHES TWO NEW FESTIVE HAMPERS FOR GIFTING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
This festive season, world-renowned Greek retail brand, carpo, hailing from the highstreets of London and widely known for its seasonal delicacies and premium products,. has unveiled two new hampers for gifting, guaranteed to bring the festive cheer to your nearest and dearest. These festive hampers are available in two options;...
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN THE NEW YEAR OVERLOOKING THE FIREWORKS AT BEDROCK DUBAI
Party the night away whilst taking in the fireworks display from the comfort of Dubai Marina with delicious food and cocktails. Offer: 4-hour brunch package and killer set menu. Dates: December 31st Times: 8.30 PM – 12.30 PM. Price:. House Beverage Package with cocktails – AED 495. Premium...
hotelnewsme.com
GRAMMY NOMINATED UK STAR BONOBO TO PERFORM AT DUBAI OPERA
UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will take to the iconic stage for. an electrifying performance that will showcase his new Fragments album, an LP dedicated to nature and movement on 11 March 2023. One of the biggest names in dance music, Green’s career includes seven GRAMMY nominations, having...
hotelnewsme.com
A ROARING TWENTIES THEMED NYE GALA DINNER AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS
Ring in 2023 at JW Marriott Marquis’ New Year’s Eve Gala dinner set on the iconic terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar, complete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing beverages until midnight, while The Swing Revue band will keep you entertained with smashing hits from the roaring 20’s era until the highly awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN 2023 WITH BOHO CHIC VIBES AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, invites guests for a memorable celebration as the resort lights up the sky with dazzling shows and activities. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious staycation or a glamourous gala dinner at one of the best venues...
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY THE ULTIMATE STAYCATION AND FESTIVE SEASON AT WYNDHAM RESIDENCES THE PALM
Wyndham Residences The Palm has launched its unmissable staycation deal and festive offers for those staying in town this winter. Located amongst the residential community on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the recently-opened 102-room pet-friendly property welcomes residents and their furry friends to a getaway complete with luxury living in modern rooms, and stunning vistas of lush white sand beaches.
hotelnewsme.com
MAKE MEMORIES WITH A ‘FRIENDMOON’ TRIP AT THE BY ATMOSPHERE AND COLOURS OF OBLU RESORTS THIS NEW YEAR
Celebrate this new year with your closest friends at one of the most beautiful places on earth. With a plethora of exciting activities and adventures on offer, you can make your ‘Friendmoon’, a trip to remember. Conveniently accessible from the United Arab Emirates by a four-hour flight, the...
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST SNOWFALL COMES TO THE GREEN PLANET THIS FESTIVE SEASON
The Green Planet Dubai is going to experience snowfall for the very first time this holiday season! Guests will be able to enjoy the eco-friendly simulated snowfall that will run multiple times a day, while leaving the biome’s environment unchanged. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can spend their...
hotelnewsme.com
ORIGAMI SUSHI COLLABORATES WITH EMIRATI ARTIST FOR ITS 8TH ANNIVERSARY THIS DECEMBER
Famous Japanese Culinary Restaurant Origami Sushi turns 8 this December! Holding the same set of values it did eight years ago, Origami Sushi has revolutionized Japanese eating in Dubai. On the occasion of its 8th anniversary, Origami Sushi launches a special collaboration with Emirati artist Shaima Al Qassab, a self-taught visual artist and a skilled Chemical Engineer who founded Shaimas Arts in 2020.
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LATTE LIKE CHRISTMAS!
After taking the UAE by storm with a successful launch earlier this year, Copenhagen-born Joe & The Juice has expanded its menu with the addition of a new Gingerbread Latte, just in time for the holiday season. A first for the brand, the new drink is exclusive to the UAE and available for a limited time only.
hotelnewsme.com
ALL THE WAYS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON AT COUQLEY
Couqley has launched a limited-edition Winter Special menu to invite residents across Dubai to embrace the cooler weather and celebrate the festive cheer. Available at both Couqley French Bistro & Bar and Couqley French Brasserie, customers can indulge in a carefully curated menu surrounded by a classic French festive ambience. Catering to all winter cravings, Couqley’s Winter Menu will be presented as a set menu with select items also available a-la-carte. Nothing screams Winter Menu more than a Tarte Fine aux Pommes et Foie Gras Poêlé, a Celeriac, Chesnut & Truffle Soup, or a Turkey Breast Roulade.
hotelnewsme.com
WESLODGE SALOON WELCOMES BACK ITS WTF BRUNCH
Get those weekend vibes at the ready as Weslodge Saloon brings back a much-loved culinary and party classic this December by relaunching their WTF Brunch. Hosted by well-known Dubai drive time radio presenter Aylissa, the fun-filled brunch combines an interactive feast of North American comfort food with musical icons through the decades from the 60’s through to the 00’s.
