Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Oahu’s lesser known beaches are becoming more popular with wedding photographers looking to get that perfect shot. But some residents who like their beaches uncrowded say, they want it to stay that way. Kaaawa residents say their beach is usually quiet, but recently there...
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally-grown Christmas trees still in stock at Wahiawa farm
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration
Holidays with the Animals at Honolulu Zoo
This Saturday Dec. 17 the Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kaneohe family faces insurance challenge weeks after home destroyed in fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two neighbors whose homes burned in a fire are having two different experiences with their insurance companies — one has been responsive, the other has dragged their feet. Kathryn Ingrim remembers the chaos on Dec. 3 just before dawn. “I had people screaming my name trying...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What the Tech: Here are the best gifts to give a travel enthusiast
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
Waikīkī Market opens to host local foods, goods
Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
