Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Shells Kill Three in Russian-Controlled Village - Authorities
(Reuters) - Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities. In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people,...
US News and World Report
Toddler's Body Pulled From Rubble of Strike on Ukrainian City: Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday. "It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the...
US News and World Report
One Killed in Kherson Shelling, Governor Says
KYIV (Reuters) -A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said. Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram that Russian troops had struck a western district of Kherson - a port city on the Black Sea - with artillery and rocket fire. In addation to the fatality, a 70-year-old woman was wounded.
US News and World Report
1 Shot, Killed During Law Enforcement Encounter in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
US News and World Report
Jan 6 Defendant, Second Man Charged With Conspiring to Kill FBI Agents
(Reuters) -A defendant charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on charges of conspiring with a second man to kill the FBI agents investigating him, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Edward Kelley, the 33-year-old Jan. 6 defendant, and Austin Carter,...
US News and World Report
Exploding Grenade Launcher a Gift From Ukraine, Polish Police Chief Says
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's top policeman said that an explosion in his office was caused by a grenade launcher, telling private broadcaster RMF FM that he had received two of the weapons as a gift from Ukraine. Poland's interior ministry and prosecutor's office had not previously confirmed media reports that...
US News and World Report
Three Men Sentenced to Prison for Aiding Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor
(Reuters) -Three men convicted of playing supporting roles in a foiled plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan in 2020 were sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday, as two of the conspiracy's ringleaders await sentencing before the end of the month. The three were convicted by a jury...
US News and World Report
Louisiana Officers Charged in 2019 Death of Unarmed Black Motorist
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A grand jury indicted five Louisiana law enforcement officers on Thursday on charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance for their role in the death of unarmed Black motorist Ronald Greene while making an arrest in 2019. Greene, 49, died in May 2019 on a roadside...
US News and World Report
Shooting at Pennsylvania Medical Clinic Leaves Two Wounded, Suspect Dead
(Reuters) -A gunman on Thursday wounded two people, including his former girlfriend, in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania medical clinic before killing himself, local police said. The suspect was identified as Xavier Starks and victims as Stacie Vereen and Travis Ritter, who were colleagues at the clinic, according to...
US News and World Report
Car Bomb Strikes Police Bus in Southeast Turkey - Minister
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) -A roadside car bomb exploded, damaging a police minibus on a highway in southeast Turkey's Diyarbakir province on Friday, and nine people in the bus were taken to hospital as a precaution, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Five people, believed to be the perpetrators of the blast...
US News and World Report
Poland's Top Cop Injured by Exploding Present, Says Ministry
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's most senior police officer was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday. Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Commander in Chief of the Polish police, received the gift from one of the...
US News and World Report
Man Jailed on Charges That He Held Woman Captive for Months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre,...
