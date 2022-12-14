Read full article on original website
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - If the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-1) want to extend their four-game win streak on the road, they're going to have to prevail over the Vancouver Canucks (13-13-3) while missing even more key pieces from their line-up. Already without Nikolaj Ehlers, Saku Maenalanen, Mason Appleton, and Logan Stanley, the injury list grew by two more names on Saturday morning.
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
Wheeler out at least 4 weeks for Jets with lower-body injury
VANCOUVER -- Blake Wheeler will be out least four weeks with a lower-body injury. The Winnipeg Jets forward left a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday after getting hit by a shot in the midsection during the second period. He returned to play the third period but needed an operation the next day.
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
Preview: Coyotes Host Sabres at Mullett Arena on Saturday
Arizona looking for fourth straight home win as it plays its second game in as many nights. Dec. 17, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Fresh off a 5-4 win over the New York Islanders...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Saturday, December 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17...
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
Malkin on Painful Goal: "Two Points and Help the Team to Win, I'm Glad"
The first thought that went through Evgeni Malkin's mind after Sidney Crosby's shot caught him right above the shinpad before deflecting into the net in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida?. "It's pain," Malkin said with a laugh after the Penguins practiced Saturday in Raleigh ahead of their matchup with the...
Game Day: Preds at Jets Preview
The Nashville Predators (12-12-3) will look to put Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers behind them as they head north to face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday at Canada Life Centre. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The...
Senators score 5 goals on special teams in win against Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators scored five special-teams goals in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Drake Batherson scored twice, Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Ottawa (14-14-2), which won its fourth straight. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
Bruins top Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 18 games
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their season-opening point streak at home to 18 games with a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday. David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and David Krejci each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston (24-4-2), which is the fourth team in NHL history with 50 or more points through its first 30 games, joining the 1929-30 Bruins (51 points), San Jose Sharks (52 points in 2008-09) and Chicago Blackhawks (51 points in 2012-13).
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
