Coaches meet at Sofi; Mims reflects on last game; Muti signs with Raiders

By Scott Bemis
 3 days ago

Tuesday’s sports headlines included Jeff Tedford getting a look at the stadium that will host Saturday’s LA Bowl, Jordan Mims reflecting on his last game as a Bulldog, and the Las Vegas Raiders adding another former Bulldog to their roster.

