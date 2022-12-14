Coaches meet at Sofi; Mims reflects on last game; Muti signs with Raiders
Tuesday’s sports headlines included Jeff Tedford getting a look at the stadium that will host Saturday’s LA Bowl, Jordan Mims reflecting on his last game as a Bulldog, and the Las Vegas Raiders adding another former Bulldog to their roster.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0