Frankenmuth, MI

frankenmuthathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Bridgeport 56 – 11

The JV Lady Eagles are now 4-0 after defeating Bridgeport last night. Every player saw significant court time and contributed to the win. Alyson Peterson led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Cate Retberg with 11, and Lexi Wiskur with 7. Retberg had an impressive 14 rebounds, with Allison Sommer and Chloe Comstock hauling in 5 each. Comstock led the team in steals with 8 and assists with 4. The last game before Christmas break for Muth JV is Monday December 19 at home vs Imlay City. Game time is 5:30 with Varsity girls game to follow.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Bridgeport 43 – 42

The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
footballscoop.com

Sources: Northwood lands accomplished D-III coach to lead program

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northwood (D-II - MI) is dipping into the Division III ranks for their new head coach. Albion College (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job with the Timberwolves, sources share. Since taking over the program heading into the 2019 season,...
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients.
GRAND BLANC, MI
review-mag.com

Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook

The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth

Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
1470 WFNT

This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes

This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
GRAND BLANC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

