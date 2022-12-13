The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO