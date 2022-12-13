Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
frankenmuthathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Bridgeport 56 – 11
The JV Lady Eagles are now 4-0 after defeating Bridgeport last night. Every player saw significant court time and contributed to the win. Alyson Peterson led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Cate Retberg with 11, and Lexi Wiskur with 7. Retberg had an impressive 14 rebounds, with Allison Sommer and Chloe Comstock hauling in 5 each. Comstock led the team in steals with 8 and assists with 4. The last game before Christmas break for Muth JV is Monday December 19 at home vs Imlay City. Game time is 5:30 with Varsity girls game to follow.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Bridgeport 43 – 42
The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Arthur Hill girls remain undefeated
The Arthur Hill girls basketball team improved to 4-0 to start the season, running over Burton Madison for a non-conference win Thursday. Arthur Hill took a 28-4 lead after one quarter on its way to a 53-20 win, building its record to 4-0 heading into Friday’s game against Flint.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: One final-minute free throw denies spirited upset bid
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 15, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: DECKERVILLE 29, ALL SAINTS 28. Bay City All...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Northwood lands accomplished D-III coach to lead program
Sources tell FootballScoop that Northwood (D-II - MI) is dipping into the Division III ranks for their new head coach. Albion College (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job with the Timberwolves, sources share. Since taking over the program heading into the 2019 season,...
Saginaw Heritage senior Zar’ria Mitchell finds record-setting groove
SAGINAW, MI – On Christmas, Zar’ria Mitchell expects to see a familiar-shaped present under the tree. Because what parents promise, Santa delivers.
WILX-TV
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’
FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
review-mag.com
Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook
The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth
Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
Letter from the Editor: You can race a freighter, but you can’t outrun taxing decisions in a four-bridge town
Living in Bay City for 18 years, I developed a skill every Bay City resident must master – racing a freighter. As I’d approach one of the four bridges over the Saginaw River, my eyes would intuitively dart upriver and down looking for a ship’s bridge or, at night, a freighter’s spotlight cutting through the dark.
Frankenmuth, Michigan Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023
Dates have been announced for the annual Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival in Frankenmuth, Michigan for 2023. This awesome event features food, booze and live entertainment and runs for five Thursdays beginning in May. Here is everything you need to know about his awesome and delicious event. What is the...
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
Too many bridges? Bay City’s four bridges serve an ever-shrinking population
BAY CITY, MI - Bridges are a fact of life in Bay City. Whether you’re getting groceries, heading to work or going out for a bite to eat, there’s a good chance that you’ll have to take one of the four bridges in town. Bay City is...
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Comments / 0