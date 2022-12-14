Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu calls on US to reinforce Saudi commitment
To achieve a “quantum leap” towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with the Duai-based Al Arabiya English on Thursday. said the United States should reaffirm its traditional commitment to Saudi Arabia. He also promised to pursue formal Israeli ties with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US slam UN envoy over antisemitic comments
Israel and the United States on Wednesday slammed United Nations envoy Francesca Albanese over antisemitic statements she made in 2014 that recently resurfaced. Albanese, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, asserted that the “Jewish lobby” controlled the United States, and compared Israelis to Nazis.
Cleveland Jewish News
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned
From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Cleveland Jewish News
European Parliament lawmakers urge tough sanctions on Iran
As the Islamic Republic escalates its violence against the Iranian people, a group of European lawmakers sanctioned by Tehran for their criticism is urging the E.U. to take robust steps against the mullahs’ regime. The development follows a watershed decision by the European Parliament to sever all official contact...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Cleveland Jewish News
The airline that is the ‘main cover’ for Iran’s arms smuggling
Mahan Air presents itself as a privately-owned airline, established in 1991 by the son of then-Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani and headquartered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. But according to a report published on Wednesday by the Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli defense watchdog that specializes in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog: Comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa is a ‘blood libel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday slammed as a “blood libel” comparisons of the Jewish state’s policies towards the Palestinians to South African apartheid. “The comparison between the State of Israel and the apartheid regime is not a legitimate criticism—it is a blood libel,” Herzog said in a video address to the World Zionist Organization’s annual conference in Tel Aviv.
Cleveland Jewish News
Michael Siegal 'very humbled' receiving Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Dec. 12 at the President’s House in Jerusalem was an experience that Beachwood resident Michael Siegal finds difficult to express in words. “Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?
Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid hails Iran’s ouster from women’s rights commission
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday praised a decision to remove Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The world body’s 54-member Economic and Social Council had adopted a U.S.-initiated resolution to take that step earlier in the day. “Iran’s killing of Mahsa Amini...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu defends his pending far-right coalition: ‘Two hands firmly on the steering wheel’
(JTA) – On the cusp of forming a new government, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his inclusion of far-right groups in his coalition amid domestic and global criticism for his alliances with extremist figures. “They’re joining me, I’m not joining them,” Netanyahu said in an NPR interview...
Cleveland Jewish News
In farewell to Congress, Elaine Luria accuses colleagues of peddling antisemitic dual loyalty trope
WASHINGTON (JTA) — In her farewell speech to Congress, Elaine Luria, the Virginia Jewish Democrat, called out colleagues in the House of Representatives who she said insinuated the antisemitic dual loyalty trope about Israel. “The first time I stood in this very place to speak on the floor of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and the IDF General Staff Forum at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The prime minister addressed the General Staff on the regional difficulties confronting the State of Israel in a variety of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic first: Women take Israeli state exam in Jewish religious law
For the first time in Israel’s history, the Ministry of Religious Affairs administered an exam for women Torah scholars to test their expertise in halachah, or Jewish religious law. In mid-November, 16 women sat for the exam. Among the subjects tested were the Sabbath laws, marriage and divorce, family...
