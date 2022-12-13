ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Bridgeport 43 – 42

The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan

Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school

Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

New Planet Fitness now open on Tittabawassee in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Planet Fitness is now open on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The new gym, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road, opened its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 16. A grand opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21. Planet Fitness is located...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man fatally shot at East Side carwash, marking city’s 19th homicide of the year

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating a homicide within a carwash on Saginaw’s East Side, a killing that grimly equals the amount of killings the city had in 2021. About 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police responded to a reported shooting at Tae & G’s Hand Wash and More, 2211 E. Holland Ave. (M-46). They arrived to find 31-year-old Saginaw resident Delvon C. Green inside the business, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
SAGINAW, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI

