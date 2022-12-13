ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Bridgeport 43 – 42

The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
1470 WFNT

This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes

This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

New Planet Fitness now open on Tittabawassee in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Planet Fitness is now open on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The new gym, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road, opened its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 16. A grand opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21. Planet Fitness is located...
SAGINAW, MI
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan

Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school

Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level

A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI

