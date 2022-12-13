Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Bridgeport 43 – 42
The Eagles couldn’t overcome a 15-56 shooting night, falling in a back and forth game to rival Bridgeport 43-42. Frankenmuth’s defense was solid and created some easy opportunities, but the Muth just didn’t convert. Down 12 points early in the 4th, the Eagles made a strong defensive push, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to 1. After some back and forth, Aidan Hoard buried a corner 3 down 2 to put the Muth up 1 with under 30 seconds left, but Bridgeport got a good drive for a layup with just under 14 seconds left, and the Eagles missed an open look and were forced to foul with under 3 seconds remaining. Bridgeport missed the front end of a 1 on 1, but a last-second heave was all Frankenmuth got.
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
'Power Five Starter': Michigan Football Adds To 2023 Class
With national signing day quickly approaching, the Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 class on Wednesday. Roderick Pierce, the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 51 ranked defensive lineman nationally, announced that he was committed to the Michigan Wolverines. You can read...
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
New Planet Fitness now open on Tittabawassee in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Planet Fitness is now open on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The new gym, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road, opened its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 16. A grand opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21. Planet Fitness is located...
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan
Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level
A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Detroit senior apartment complex evacuated after early morning blaze breaks out
Elderly residents at a Detroit senior apartment complex were forced to make evacuations on Thursday as fire crews worked to extinguish an early morning fire.
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
