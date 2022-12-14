Read full article on original website
Hamas leader warns Israel window to negotiate prisoner release closing
The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip said on Wednesday that the window for Israel to negotiate a prisoner deal was closing, and that without one “another way will be found.”. During a Hamas rally in the Gaza Strip to mark the 35th anniversary of the terrorist group’s...
The airline that is the ‘main cover’ for Iran’s arms smuggling
Mahan Air presents itself as a privately-owned airline, established in 1991 by the son of then-Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani and headquartered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. But according to a report published on Wednesday by the Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli defense watchdog that specializes in...
Herzog: Comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa is a ‘blood libel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday slammed as a “blood libel” comparisons of the Jewish state’s policies towards the Palestinians to South African apartheid. “The comparison between the State of Israel and the apartheid regime is not a legitimate criticism—it is a blood libel,” Herzog said in a video address to the World Zionist Organization’s annual conference in Tel Aviv.
Blossoming Bahrain-Israel ties on display as Arab state fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv
The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Arbaham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.
Jewish influencers and Israeli soldiers to light Hanukkah candles together
In celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah that begin on Sunday evening, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) has announced a campaign to show solidarity with those who keep the miracle of the Jewish people alive. Some of the most respected Jewish media influencers from across the world will unite...
Netanyahu defends his pending far-right coalition: ‘Two hands firmly on the steering wheel’
(JTA) – On the cusp of forming a new government, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his inclusion of far-right groups in his coalition amid domestic and global criticism for his alliances with extremist figures. “They’re joining me, I’m not joining them,” Netanyahu said in an NPR interview...
Netanyahu on coalition partners: ‘They are joining me, I’m not joining them’
Israeli-Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday to ensure that all members of his prospective government will act responsibly, saying that the buck stops with him because his political partners are joining him and not vice versa. In an interview with NPR‘s “Morning Edition,” Netanyahu said that “coalitions make interesting...
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Israel, Arab states work toward ‘cyber dome’ at first regional cyber summit
Israel was among the participants in the inaugural Arab International Cybersecurity Exhibition and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, the Israel National Cyber Directorate announced on Wednesday. The event, which ran from Dec. 6-8, saw Israeli experts share a stage for the first time with the heads of cyber-defense organizations from Morocco,...
US Senate confirms ambassadorial pick despite antisemitic comments
Months after her nomination was held up due to prior antisemitic comments, the U.S. Senate confirmed Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to the post of ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday. The nomination has been blocked in June by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a tie, party-line vote. It came after comments by Bagley, a longtime diplomat and Democratic Party donor, were uncovered by The Washington Free Beacon.
Michael Siegal 'very humbled' receiving Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Dec. 12 at the President’s House in Jerusalem was an experience that Beachwood resident Michael Siegal finds difficult to express in words. “Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go...
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper killed by gunfire in Lebanon
An Irish soldier belonging to the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was shot dead when his patrol came under small arms fire on Wednesday, Ireland’s military said in a statement on Thursday. The Irish Times said two armored vehicles carrying eight Irish military personnel came under attack...
Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned
From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?
Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.
In farewell to Congress, Elaine Luria accuses colleagues of peddling antisemitic dual loyalty trope
WASHINGTON (JTA) — In her farewell speech to Congress, Elaine Luria, the Virginia Jewish Democrat, called out colleagues in the House of Representatives who she said insinuated the antisemitic dual loyalty trope about Israel. “The first time I stood in this very place to speak on the floor of...
European Parliament lawmakers urge tough sanctions on Iran
As the Islamic Republic escalates its violence against the Iranian people, a group of European lawmakers sanctioned by Tehran for their criticism is urging the E.U. to take robust steps against the mullahs’ regime. The development follows a watershed decision by the European Parliament to sever all official contact...
Everyone knows ‘Ma’oz Tzur,’ except they don’t
The lights are kindled, the shamash is returned to its place and the family breaks into song: It is a rousing, march-like melody that is the aural equivalent of the menorah’s light—energy, joy and hope in the depth of winter, a promise of rebirth. It’s a familiar, comforting...
