wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
radioplusinfo.com
12-17-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
WBAY Green Bay
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. 24-year-old Wesley Brice won't be...
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Residents Asked to Check Security Cameras Regarding Crime with Child Victim
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with what they referred to as “a serious criminal offense” involving a child. The office posted on Facebook Thursday evening, requesting surveillance video from those who live in a portion of Fond du Lac. The boundaries were shown in an attached map.
YAHOO!
Betty Rolf's family wants justice after a suspect's arrest in her 34-year-old murder
APPLETON - While Betty Rolf's family knew investigators were taking a fresh look into Rolf's 1988 murder, her daughter, Sheila Wurm, wasn't expecting anything to come from it. So when she and her relatives learned that the investigation finally led to the arrest of a suspect 34 years later, Wurm said they were "surprised and shocked."
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
94.3 Jack FM
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 15. 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, December 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
94.3 Jack FM
Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
WBAY Green Bay
Cecil woman killed in crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
