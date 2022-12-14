ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
WASHINGTON STATE
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...

