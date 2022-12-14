Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration plans to blacklist over 30 Chinese companies: report
The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to add over 30 Chinese companies to a trade blacklist next week, according to a new report.
Lawmakers announces bipartisan legislation that would ban TikTok in the US
If approved, the legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
CNN's Barbara Starr reports that US State Department officials are "worried" North Korea may resume nuclear testing after new satellite images show a new tunnel being constructed at a remote testing site.
Republican Senator tells Biden's Secretary of State it's now time to start prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to begin prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine. Hawley, a longtime China hawk, argued Chinese encroachment on the Indo-Pacific was a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hawley...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever
The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Photos Reveal Unearthed 'Surprises' Left Behind By Retreating Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned his troops of potential traps set by Russians retreating from Kherson.
Russia Loses 24 Tanks in a Day As 100,000 Death Toll Nears: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces claim to have destroyed nearly 3,000 Russian battle tanks since February, and killed more than 94,000 troops.
Comments / 1