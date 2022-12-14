Read full article on original website
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support Heap Leach, Oxide Gold Operation
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) announced the results of three types of drilling done at its Goldstrike gold project in Utah, having completed its 2022 field season there, reported PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson in a Dec. 6 research note. "Results from PQ core and reverse circulation holes support potential...
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
U.S. Offers Full Backing to India After China Border Clash
The Pentagon said it was watching closely, after both Beijing and New Delhi blamed the other side's troops for triggering a skirmish.
B-1B Bomber’s New Ultra Long-Range Focus Hints At Future B-21 Ops
USAFVery long-range missions are now the B-1 community's 'bread and butter,' and are what one can expect to see with the B-21.
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
Australia has signed a new security deal with island nation Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific.
americanmilitarynews.com
1,000 boats rush to mine gold along Ayeyawady River: Local sources
Authorities could not have prevent around a thousand boats from mining gold illegally along the Ayeyawady River in Kachin State for nearly two years, according to local sources. Since political changes in Myanmar in 2021, the areas along the river from the Maykha and Malikha rivers to the confluence of...
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
STOCKHOLM, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005034/en/ Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)
France confirms contract to develop next-generation fighter jet
The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent's military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment. So far no other European nations have signed on to build the new plane, and a previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.
India on High Alert as China Clash Sparks Fears of Escalation at Border
India's eastern forces have been put on alert following a skirmish last week that resulted in injuries to both nations.
navalnews.com
Babcock welcomes back Royal Navy Frigate HMS Montrose
With the Royal Navy’s presence in the Middle East handed over to HMS Lancaster in the Omani port of Duqm, Babcock has played a significant role in keeping HMS Montrose operational on her international mission during her deployment including the 3 ½ years she spent in The Gulf.
navalnews.com
OCCAR signs Contribution Agreements for EPC and EU-HYDEF projects
On 14 December 2022 during a brief ceremony in Brussels, the OCCAR-EA Director Matteo Bisceglia, and the Director-General ‘Defence Industry and Space’ of the European Commission Mr Pesonen (represented by Mr F. Arbault), signed the Contribution Agreements for two EDF Projects that OCCAR-EA will be managing under indirect management mode. The two projects are the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) and the European Hypersonic Defence Interceptor (EU-HYDEF).
Pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two
TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
Washington Must Counter Beijing's Activity in Mexico | Opinion
U.S. officials were surprised to learn Mexico was considering buying Chinese scanning equipment for border checkpoints.
navalnews.com
JMSDF commissions 3rd Mogami-class frigate ‘NOSHIRO’ 「のしろ」
During the ceremony, the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries flag was lowered and the JMSDF flag was raised. JS Noshiro‘s (FFM-3) keel was laid on July 15, 2020, and launched on June 22, 2021. The frigate is commissioned ten months after its launching. JS Noshiro takes its name from the Japanese...
SpaceNews.com
Historic first launch of Chinese private methane-fueled rocket ends in failure
HELSINKI — Chinese launch company Landspace suffered failure Wednesday in what was the world’s first attempt to achieve orbit with a methane-fueled rocket. The Zhuque-2 methane-liquid oxygen rocket lifted off from newly-constructed facilities at the national Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at around 3:30 a.m. Eastern Dec. 14.
Companies Profiting the Most From War
Global arms sales climbed for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. Though growth was somewhat muted by supply chain constraints, Russian arms spending ahead of the Ukraine invasion and China’s increased militarization helped drive the rise in global defense spending. (These are the countries that buy the most weapons from the U.S. Army.) The world’s […]
Mexico developing AI to find its missing
Researchers in Mexico are developing an AI program to identify patterns and clues that humans cannot in the search for forcibly disappeared people. Why it matters: Over 108,000 people have been reported missing or disappeared in Mexico since 1964, according to official counts. A third of the cases have been reported in the last four years.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Magnetic Engines to provide On-Wing Repairs for GE Aerospace CFM engines
According to the contract, Magnetic Engines will provide support for GE Aerospace customers with on-wing repairs for the CFM International CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. Magnetic Engines, a member of Magnetic Group, has announced the signing of an agreement with GE Aerospace, a global provider of jet and turboprop engines. According to the contract, Magnetic Engines will provide support for GE Aerospace customers with on-wing repairs for the CFM International CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. Magnetic Engines is a provider of support services for aircraft engines.
straightarrownews.com
Japan wants Tomahawk missiles, calls China biggest security threat
Since 1956, Japan’s military has served strictly in a self-defense capacity. In fact, it’s called the Self-Defense Force, or SDF. This week though, Japan took the first step to develop something it hasn’t had in a generation, first strike capabilities. On Friday, Japan adopted a new national...
