ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Temple visits Ole Miss after Murrell's 21-point outing

Temple Owls (6-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -8.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Temple Owls after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss' 72-61 loss to the UCF Knights. The Rebels are 5-1 in home games. Ole Miss is...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy