Auburn, AL

Bakersfield Californian

Alabama State visits Georgia Tech after Range's 27-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (1-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -17.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Isaiah Range scored 27 points in Alabama State's 71-63 loss to the North Alabama Lions. The Yellow Jackets...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Waters leads USC against No. 19 Auburn after 20-point performance

Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the No. 19 Auburn Tigers after Reese Waters scored 20 points in USC's 88-78 victory over the Long Beach State Beach. The Trojans are 6-1 in home games. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 71.5 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Rhode Island visits Georgia State following overtime win

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (5-5) BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Georgia State Panthers after the Rams took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 77-75 in overtime. The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 points per game...
ATLANTA, GA

