Jackson State Tigers (1-9) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -18.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Jackson State Tigers in Houston, Texas. The Red Raiders are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas Tech averages 73.0 points and has outscored...

JACKSON, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO