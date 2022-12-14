Have a truck and a snow plow? Area towns are still looking for drivers

Communities are still working to find enough snow plow drivers for the winter, as a years-long shortage of drivers comes to a head.

“The neighborhoods are definitely going to be affected by this, there’s no doubt,” said Chris Simons, highway superintendent for Somerset.

By this time of year, Simons said he typically has 12 or 15 private citizens signed on as seasonal contractors to plow the streets after major storms. Right now, he’s only found four or five.

The jump in gas prices this year along with potential costs associated with insurance and the wear and tear on a plow driver's truck have deterred some people from signing on, he said. Plus, it’s simply a demanding job.

“On a six-inch storm, you’ve got guys out there for 24 hours straight,” he said.

This year, Simons said, Somerset has increased its hourly rate for plow drivers to $110 an hour, hoping to outbid other towns.

Charles Denmead, the head of Fall River’s Department of Community Maintenance, said it’s not just places in Greater Fall River that are seeing a shortage of plow drivers. The state has also increased its pay rate in an effort to recruit more drivers.

“Throughout New England this is a common problem,” he said.

The city worked with 110 private contractors for snow removal last year. Currently, they have around 70 signed up.

A relatively warm fall has meant that construction season has extended nearly to winter, meaning that some people who work in construction or landscaping during the summer and drive plows in the winter potentially haven’t made the switch yet, Denmead said.

“I’m hoping people are just procrastinating,” he said.

Now, the department is reaching out to drivers who have worked for them in years past to see if they are interested in signing up again.

“We’re aggressively approaching the winter season,” Denmead said.

The city pays plow drivers according to the size of the equipment they use: drivers using a smaller pickup trucks with a relatively small, seven-foot plows can earn $65 an hour, a $10 increase from last year, and someone with a larger truck and 10-foot plow would make $127 an hour.

Swansea is one community that's not seeing a shortage of plow drivers. Scott Olobri, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works for the town, said they have 20 or 22 drivers signed on already, the number they usually shoot for each year. He chalked it up to the department being proactive about advertising the job earlier in the year and raising their pay rates by $15/hour.

"We’re in decent shape right now," he said.

Fall River and towns like Somerset typically use their own employees to plow major streets and emergency routes, but rely on private plow drivers to reach neighborhoods and smaller streets. Residents might notice that plowing out after a big storm takes slightly longer this year, but Simons stressed that they will get to everyone eventually.

“It’s New England. Be patient and let us do our thing,” he said.